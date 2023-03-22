X

SW Ohio loves to search for yard sales, according to Google

Lifestyles
By Journal-News Staff
14 minutes ago

Southwest Ohio residents really like to shop their neighbors’ stuff.

According to Google, of the eight places in the U.S. that had “yard sales” as a top trending “near me” search, the Cincinnati area searched it the most.

A “near me” search is a popular way for people to finds things in their area. The most popular, Google says, is “gas prices.”

Other top-trending “near me” searches in 2022 were:

2. Power outage near me

3. Rest stop near me

4. Food pantry near me

5. Concerts near me

6. yard sales near me

7. Pilates near me

8. Cigars near me

9. Playground near me

10. Events near me

