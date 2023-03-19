Springtime is in the air and so is poetry in translation

His translations of poems originally written in Irish, Latin, Old English, Ancient and Modern Greek, Middle and Modern French, Medieval and Modern Italian, Spanish, Romanian, Dutch, Russian, German, Scottish Gaelic, and Czech have been collected together at last and issued in a gorgeous new volume as “The Translations of Seamus Heaney” edited by Marco Sonzogni.

Heaney was particularly fond of the 19th century Italian decadent poet Giovanni Pascoli (1855-1912). He translated many of Pascoli’s poems. Here’s one favorite of mine:

The Fallen Oak

Where once its shadow spread, the oak tree lies in state.

Its battle with the hurricane is lost.

People say, now I see the size of it.

Here and there inside its fallen crest

The small spring nests hang on in tattered bits.

People say, now I see the good of it.

Everyone’s happy, everyone’s chopping at it,

Everyone goes home with his bundle of sticks.

Next thing, a cry on the air...A blackcap flits

Searching for something she won’t find: her nest.

This collection contains numerous poetic treasures like that one. Happy Spring from the Book Nook.

