Singer Morgan James to make rare stop for performance in Hamilton

An Evening with Morgan James in the 241-seat Fitton Family Theater at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 will be an intimate night of music. James will be accompanied by guitarist Doug Wamble.

James is a Juilliard-trained Broadway veteran of popular musicals like “Godspell” and “The Addams Family.” She has performed with symphonies around the world, including the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, and has video views into the hundreds of millions as a solo artist and as a collaborator with Postmodern Jukebox.

“She is an immense talent as a recording artist, Broadway performer, and as one of the primary singers for Postmodern Jukebox, and as a performing artist in her own right,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “Personally, I have been a fan of Morgan’s for many years. She has unique vocal talent that crosses Broadway, jazz, soul, and popular songs, plus original songwriting as well.”

Her latest album, “Nobody’s Fool” features nine brand new songs, and a cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Everybody Here Wants You.” The project was recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording studio. Her music is available on all streaming platforms.

She grew up listening to everyone from Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon to Prince and Aretha Franklin, which cultivated her love for strong songwriters.

Audiences can expect to hear a range of songs from Broadway hits and jazz standards to popular songs, and originals.

“This is a rare treat for Hamilton to have international talent of this caliber perform here. We are looking forward to a magical night,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “This really raises the bar at the Fitton Center, and we’re incredibly proud of that.”

The production of “I Didn’t Recognize You With your Clothes On” starring Nick Cearley, which was originally scheduled for the same date will not occur due to unforeseen circumstances.

How to go

What: An Evening with Morgan James

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16

Where Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $39 for Fitton Center members, $48 for non-members (Plus a $2 service fee per ticket.)

More info: www.fittoncenter.org. Order tickets by phone at (513) 863-8873, ext. 110 or purchase tickets in person at the Fitton Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.