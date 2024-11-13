Breaking: Trump's defense choice stuns the Pentagon and raises questions about the Fox News host's experience

Singer Morgan James to make rare stop for performance in Hamilton

Soul singer, songwriter, and actress Morgan James will perform in Hamilton as part of The Fitton Showstoppers Series at 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16. CONTRIBUTED

16 minutes ago
Soul singer, songwriter, and actress Morgan James will perform in Hamilton as part of The Fitton Showstoppers Series this month.

“Morgan James is a stellar, international act, and we are incredibly fortunate to have her grace the stages of the Fitton Center,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts. “She’s touring the country this fall in support of her new album, ‘Nobody’s Fool,’ and we’re thrilled to have her here. It’s going to be a special night.”

An Evening with Morgan James in the 241-seat Fitton Family Theater at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 will be an intimate night of music. James will be accompanied by guitarist Doug Wamble.

James is a Juilliard-trained Broadway veteran of popular musicals like “Godspell” and “The Addams Family.” She has performed with symphonies around the world, including the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra, and has video views into the hundreds of millions as a solo artist and as a collaborator with Postmodern Jukebox.

“She is an immense talent as a recording artist, Broadway performer, and as one of the primary singers for Postmodern Jukebox, and as a performing artist in her own right,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “Personally, I have been a fan of Morgan’s for many years. She has unique vocal talent that crosses Broadway, jazz, soul, and popular songs, plus original songwriting as well.”

Her latest album, “Nobody’s Fool” features nine brand new songs, and a cover of Jeff Buckley’s “Everybody Here Wants You.” The project was recorded at Memphis Magnetic Recording studio. Her music is available on all streaming platforms.

She grew up listening to everyone from Joni Mitchell and Paul Simon to Prince and Aretha Franklin, which cultivated her love for strong songwriters.

Audiences can expect to hear a range of songs from Broadway hits and jazz standards to popular songs, and originals.

“This is a rare treat for Hamilton to have international talent of this caliber perform here. We are looking forward to a magical night,” said MacKenzie-Thurley. “This really raises the bar at the Fitton Center, and we’re incredibly proud of that.”

The production of “I Didn’t Recognize You With your Clothes On” starring Nick Cearley, which was originally scheduled for the same date will not occur due to unforeseen circumstances.

How to go

What: An Evening with Morgan James

When: 7:30 p.m., Nov. 16

Where Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets are $39 for Fitton Center members, $48 for non-members (Plus a $2 service fee per ticket.)

More info: www.fittoncenter.org. Order tickets by phone at (513) 863-8873, ext. 110 or purchase tickets in person at the Fitton Center Box Office from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.

About the Author

Ginny McCabe is an award-winning journalist, bestselling author, media professional, speaker and teacher. She has covered news, lifestyles, and entertainment for the Journal-News for more than two decades. Ginny was named "Best Freelance Writer" in 2018, 2021, and 2022, and she is a Kiplinger Fellow, Class of 2019.