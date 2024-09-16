Sea creatures made of glowing pumpkins showing now at Newport Aquarium

“We wanted to bring a new and exciting family-friendly event to the Cincy region that also combines the fun of the season with the wonder of an underwater world,” said Madison Brady, public relations manager at Newport Aquarium.

The star will be a 13-foot-tall giant Pacific octopus made from glowing pumpkins. The huge sculpture will be submerged in the 385,000-gallon shark tank. Guests will be able to watch the sharks, rays and fish in this exhibit interact with this giant glowing piece of art. This is the first year for Underwater Pumpkin GLOW.

“The Underwater Pumpkin Patch is going to be so much fun for the guests and animals. The pumpkins not only serve as festive decor, but also serve a purpose. They provide a unique fall enrichment for the animals. Over time, the Underwater Pumpkin Patch will become an artificial reef for the fish where they can search for food — just like they would on a coral reef,” Brady said.

The experience will bring visitors face to face with several animals reimagined as giant glowing sculptures made from pumpkins — including Denver, the aquarium’s popular loggerhead sea turtle. Nearby in Stingray Hideaway, a giant stingray sculpted from pumpkins can be seen leaping out of the water to greet each visitor as they touch real stingrays swimming by.

“I would encourage visitors to come to Underwater Pumpkin GLOW because it is something new and for guests visiting from the Cincy region and beyond. Since it’s completely indoors, guests will be able to enjoy this immersive experience at any time of day and won’t have to wait until it gets dark to experience the wonder of these glowing pumpkin sculptures,” Brady said.

How to go

What: Pumpkin GLOW at Newport Aquarium

When: Through Nov. 3

Where: Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport, Ky.

Admission: Tickets are available at a discount when purchased in advance at NewportAquarium.com. The Pumpkin GLOW experience is included with general admission or a membership.