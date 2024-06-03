Rooftop Beatles tribute concert expands to more cities in this region

“Watching Come Together grow over the last six years has been incredible and to see the audience size grow and the number of communities wanting to host our Beatles Rooftop Tribute in their hometown has been very rewarding,” said Brian Johnson, Come Together partner and producer, in a press release. “At the end of the day, we’re just hoping to share some incredible music, played by some amazing artists, in unique rooftop settings.’

Come Together will perform Saturday, June 8 in downtown Troy atop the newly renovated Mayflower Theater located at 9 W. Main St. The band will also perform Friday, June 14 in downtown Springfield from the parking garage overlooking The National Road Commons located at 50 W. Main St.

“We really couldn’t be more excited that The Troy Foundation, in partnership with the city and The Mayflower building, reached out to us to help them celebrate their 100th anniversary by hosting a rooftop Beatles concert,” Johnson said. “We anticipate Troy’s downtown area to be very lively and would love to see everyone out early supporting the local restaurants and businesses ahead of the show.”

Johnson also spoke highly of the support received from Springfield.

“Being invited back for a second annual show in downtown Springfield with the same partners and support from the Greater Springfield Partnership just shows how much local communities enjoy this unique presentation of The Beatles’ music,” Johnson said. “We had around 4,000 people out in Springfield in 2023 and everyone had a blast. We anticipate an even larger crowd this year because of all of the excitement it generated last year.”

The Fairfield concert will be Thursday, Sept. 5 at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive.

Organizers are excited for the upcoming season. They are confident in particular about “creating a festival atmosphere” bolstered by each concert appearing within a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

“It’s a unique opportunity to bring so many people together and we always try to spread that love around,” Johnson said. “Each Come Together festival that we host this year will come with its own unique flavor in the style of the local food and beverage options each community brings from local restaurants to food trucks and more. We also love the aspect of creating a ‘sense of space’ by both highlighting the buildings and rooftops we’re playing on as well as encouraging people to explore the local area around the festival. Each event is hosted within a D.O.R.A. district creating a perfect opportunity to make it a full evening.”

‘Come Together’ schedule

Downtown Troy

Saturday, June 8

Music starts at 7 p.m. Free entry.

Downtown Springfield

Friday, June 14

Festival starts at 5 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Free entry with V.I.P. tickets available.

Downtown Dayton

Friday, Aug. 16 and Saturday, Aug. 17

Doors at 5 p.m. Music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $22-$40.

Downtown Fairfield

Thursday, Sept. 5

Music begins at 7 p.m. Free entry.

For additional information, visit cometogetherband.net.