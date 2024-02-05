Rick Springfield, Richard Marx to perform at Fraze Pavilion this summer

Marx, a singer-songwriter for nearly 40 years who has sold more than 30 million albums, remains the only male artist in history whose first seven singles reached the Top 5 on the Billboard charts. His hits include “Right Here Waiting” and “Hold On to the Nights.” He also won the Grammy for Song of the Year for “Dance with My Father” co-written and sung by Luther Vandross.

The 7 p.m. concert will feature special guest Stranger. Tickets, priced at $39-$75, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

In addition, the Fraze will host KISS tribute act Mr. Speed on Saturday, June 22.

For 30 years the group has paid homage to the legendary rockers. In 2012 they were crowned “The Best KISS Tribute Band in the World” at the Hard Rock Casino in Las Vegas. The title was awarded by Tommy Thayer of KISS.

General admission tickets for the 8 p.m. concert, which cost $20, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10.

Explore Dave Chappelle wins best comedy album Grammy

For more information on both concerts, visit fraze.com.