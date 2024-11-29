Professional Christmas tree decorator to make presentation with tips and holiday trends

As founder of Sacksteder’s Interiors, Karen Sacksteder will appear at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton to offer tips for folks looking for holiday decorating ideas for their home. CONTRIBUTED/SACKSTEDER INTERIORS FACEBOOK

35 minutes ago
The Fitton Center for Creative Arts will soon host a holiday decorating program featuring Designer Karen Sacksteder.

As founder of Sacksteder’s Interiors in Cincinnati, she will offer tips for folks looking for holiday decorating ideas for their home. She will also talk about trends.

“All of us approach decorating a Christmas tree differently,” said Fitton Center Executive Director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley. “We have our favorite ornaments, or our favorite different styles. Some people like ribbon, while other people like pearls, or tinsel, and some just like lights, and that’s all okay, but Karen Sacksteder is a professional Christmas tree decorator. So, she’s doing that for department stores and large events, and she’s also doing that in family homes. So, we thought this was a great opportunity for our community,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

The “Decorating For Christmas” presentation will be at the Fitton Center at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4. Lunch is included and will be provided by Two Women in a Kitchen.

“We have a 9-ft. Christmas tree at the Fitton Center, and Karen is going to come and decorate our tree in front of everyone as part of this event. So, she’s not going to talk about decorating a Christmas tree, she’s going to show us how to decorate a Christmas tree, where best to start, and what are some tips and tricks of bringing a breathtaking tree to life,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Accompanied by a meal, the Celebrating Self luncheon series features speakers and topics that are interesting, diverse, and dynamic. Each December, the event focuses on a holiday-themed topic and speaker.

“Every December, we really try to keep a theme of Christmas through all of our programming. So, you see that with Fitton Family Fridays, Fitton Showstoppers .... and really, over the past couple of years, we’ve wanted to bring that theme to Celebrating Self, and that has included Christmas lights, Santa Claus and Christmas music,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Last year, Ben Smolder shared the history and traditions behind some of the most beloved Christmas songs. Celebrating Self featured the Buckeye Santas in 2022, and “Christmas Lights with the Hormanns” was the focus in 2021.

HOW TO GO

What: “Decorating For Christmas” with Designer Karen Sacksteder

When: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4

Where: Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $23 for members; $30 for non-members

More info: fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110. Connect with Sacksteder’s Interiors at sackstedersinteriors.com

