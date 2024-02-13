BreakingNews
Liberty Twp. leader unexpectedly resigns

Pączki for Fat Tuesday: What is it, and how is it pronounced?

Lifestyles
By Cox First Media
18 minutes ago
X

It’s a big debate: How does one pronounce “pączki,” a favorite Polish-American donut-dessert treat?

“Ponch-key.” Or is it “punch-key”? How about “punch-ek”?

ExploreFat Tuesday: Taking a look at how the King Cake at Graeter’s is made

According to a report from Michigan State University, “pączki” is the plural of paczek, which is pronounced “punch-ek.” And pączki is pronounced “punch-key.”

Does that settle it? Don’t ask Google — the search engine’s AI response tells us the pronunciation is “poonch-kee.”

No matter how it is pronounced, people seek it on Fat Tuesday, the day ahead of Ash Wednesday, when Lent begins and some Christians give up something they desire, such as sweet treats. It’s a day to use up food that might spoil through the 40 days of Lent.

ExploreAsh Wednesday and Valentine’s Day fall on the same day this year. Here’s what you need to know

Pączki came to the U.S. in the beginning of the 20th century by Polish immigrants. They are deep-fried pieces of dough shaped into flattened spheres and filled with fruit or cream fillings.

Pączki are usually covered with powdered sugar, icing or granulated sugar.

If you enter a local bakery unsure of how to pronounce pączki, ask for a Polish donut.

>> MORE: Where to find pączki in Dayton

Staff Writer Natalie Jones contributed to this report.

In Other News
1
Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day fall on the same day this year...
2
Fat Tuesday: Taking a look at how the King Cake at Graeter’s is made
3
Column: Concerns about solar eclipse are real
4
SunWatch Indian Village to host all-day total solar eclipse event
5
Fraze Pavilion to host Happy Together tour, guitarist Joe Bonamassa...

About the Author

Cox First Media
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top