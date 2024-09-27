Middletown Hispanic Festival on Saturday has Salsa lessons, performers and more

The second annual Middletown Hispanic Festival has multiple activities on the schedule, and that includes Salsa lessons.
Events begin at noon and run through 5 p.m. at Governor’s Square in the city’s downtown. It will have multiple food vendors, crafters and resource booths.
From 1-2 p.m. are the Salsa lessons, followed by a performance by the Panamanian Dance group/Que lindo es Panama. The Los Toxicos car club will be on-site throughout the entire festival.
There are other performances happening and there will be a bouncy house for children.
