Memorial Day 2025 events in Butler and Warren counties

When: 9:30 a.m. May 26

Location: Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument: 1 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Description: Butler County’s Memorial Day celebration will begin with the Laying of the Wreath at 9:30 a.m. at the Soldiers, Sailors and Pioneers Monument in Hamilton. The parade will then kick off at 10 a.m. on Monument Avenue with the route taking participants across the city before ending at the main gate of Greenwood Cemetery. The ceremony will take place inside the cemetery’s Grand Army of the Republic section.

When: 10 a.m. May 26

Location: The parade route begins at Express Scripts and proceeds down Hicks Boulevard then to Nilles, Bibury and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, 701 Wessel Drive.

Description: A Memorial Day parade will feature veterans groups, military units, the Fairfield High School Marching Band, community groups and organizations, the Fairfield Police Department and Fairfield Fire and Paramedic units. After the parade is a ceremony that pays tribute to those veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Guest speakers included representatives from local veterans groups and City of Fairfield Mayor, Mitch Rhodus.

When: 10 a.m. May 26

Location: Parade will begin on Main Street

Description: Named after former mayor and veteran Jim Mears, Franklin‘s Memorial Day parade will take place the morning of May 26. Parade organizers also welcome any Vietnam veterans and their families to join the parade, to honor the end of the war’s 50th anniversary.

When: 10 a.m. May 26

Location: Veterans Memorial Park: 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Description: Germantown’s Memorial Day service will feature various speakers, including mayor Terry Johnson, pastor Tim Rudd and U.S. Army veteran David Shortt. Music will be provided by the Valley View Spartan Marching Band. After the ceremony, there will be a walk to the Germantown Union Cemetery, where an additional service will take place.

When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. May 26

Location: Parade starts at Smith Park: T500-546 Tytus Ave., Middletown

Description: Middletown‘s Memorial Day celebration will begin with the parade kicking off at 10 a.m. at Smith Park. The route will follow Verity Parkway to Woodside Cemetery, where a ceremony will take place following the parade.

When: 10 a.m. May 26

Location: Parade is on Cincinnati-Dayton Road, traveling through the historic Olde West Chester business district and ending at Brookside Cemetery on West Chester Road

Description: The Memorial Day parade will be followed by a remembrance ceremony. During the parade and while it is in motion, members of the West Chester-Union Township Historical Society will read aloud the names of all veterans interred at the cemetery where 800 are laid to rest, including 100 Civil War veterans and one Revolutionary War veteran.

SUBMIT AN EVENT

Email details of events in the Southwest Ohio region to journalnews@coxinc.com.