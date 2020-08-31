Looking for support for your student? Where you can get ’HelpNow’

HelpNow

HelpNow by Brainfuse is just one online resource that supports elementary, middle and high school students — and it’s a great one. HelpNow offers an extensive collection of lessons, video tutorials and practice tests on all the basic subjects. Plus, free, personalized, one-on-one tutoring is available 2-11 p.m., seven days a week.

Find HelpNow under Research Tools at DaytonMetroLibrary.org. Connect with a HelpNow tutor by clicking the “Get Live Help” button during tutoring hours. Middle and high school students who are proficient in online interaction can work independently with a HelpNow tutor; younger students may need a parent or caregiver to facilitate the interaction.

HelpNow offers lessons and guidance for grades 3 and up in these general subject areas:

Math (including Algebra I, Algebra II, Geometry, Trigonometry, and Calculus)

Reading Comprehension/Grammar/Vocabulary

Science (including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and Earth Science)

Social Studies (including US History, and World History)

GED and exam prep

Additional tools at HelpNow include a Writing Lab for expert writing assistance, a Language Lab for French and Spanish learners, Skills Building exercises, peer collaboration, a section for Adult Learners, and more. Progress can be saved and revisited any time.

HelpNow is just one of dozens of free Homework and Educator Resources available under Research Tools at DaytonMetroLibrary.org. For assistance finding and using the right tools for you, call the Library’s Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665 or visit your nearest Branch Library in person. Dayton Metro Library hours are Tuesday - Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday. Mask-wearing and social distancing protocols are in place.

Gwen E. Owen is a content writer for Dayton Metro Library.

Resources to help you learn from home

We have partnered with News In Education to share educational content for students in grades K-12 every day in the Life section while many students continue to learn from home.

This special content is designed to help educate and inform students and connect them with timely and relevant online resources. This program promotes using our newspaper products for lifelong learning.

Resources include Use the News lessons that help tap information from the newspaper for activities by grade level, geography questions based on major news events, last week in the news quiz, front page stories that can prompt conversation as well as the week in history.

The Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News Newspaper in Education’s ePapers are available to students and teachers for free as remote learning continues for many communities across the region. Subscribers can continue to log in via your normal name and password.

If you don’t have an account, visit www.nieonline.com/ohio and use the following information to log in:

Username: Guestlogin

Password: Ohio Newspapers

Thank you for subscribing and learning with the newspaper.

SHARE YOUR BEST LEARNING FROM HOME TIPS AND RESOURCES

With the arrival of the new school year, many districts throughout the region are beginning the year remotely or splitting time between the classroom and home.

To help connect students, parents and teachers with additional resources, every day in Life we will provide an educational lesson from our partners at News In Education.

We also invite teachers or educational community groups throughout the region to share ideas for lessons or fun educational activities from home for K-12 students, as well as tips and tricks for successful learning from home including getting organized, creating routines, setting up effective learning workspaces, plus fun ideas for exercise breaks, art and craft projects, nature play, science experiments you can safely do at home, nutritious lunch and snack ideas and more.

To submit a guest article for publication, please send in an article no more than 500 words, along with a related photo to life@coxinc.com with the subject line Learning from Home.

If you have questions or want to learn more about this project and how you can help, please contact Life section editor Michelle Fong at Michelle.Fong@coxinc.com.