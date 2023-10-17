List: Places to drop off ‘Operation Christmas Child’ shoeboxes in November

The annual National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child, an international effort of Samaritan’s Purse, is set for Nov. 13-30.

The program has folks across the U.S. filling shoeboxes with gifts for children in need to show them God’s love, according to the Samaritan’s Purse website.

“Through this project, Samaritan’s Purse partners with the local church worldwide to share the Good News of Jesus Christ and make disciples of the nations,” the website says.

There are 4,500 drop-off locations nationally, and a few are here in the region. Those include:

First Baptist Church Hamilton, 1501 Pyramid Hill Blvd, Hamilton. Hours: 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14, 5-7 p.m. Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, noon-3 p.m. Nov. 19 and 9 -11 a.m. Nov. 20.

Cobblestone Community Church, 4191 Kehr Road, Oxford. Hours: 3-6 p.m. Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 14, noon-3 p.m. Nov. 15, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 16, noon-3 p.m. Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 18, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 20.

Pennyroyal Baptist Church, 3733 Pennyroyal Road, Overpeck. Hours: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 14, 9-11 a.m. Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 16, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 17, 1-4 p.m. Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19, 8-10 a.m. Nov. 20.

Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 400 Macready Ave., Monroe. Hours: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 13, noon-3 p.m. Nov. 14, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 15, noon-3 p.m. Nov. 16 and Nov. 17, 2-5 p.m. Nov. 18, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 20.

Antioch Church at the Countryside YMCA, 1699 Deerfield Road, Lebanon. Hours: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 13, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 14, 4-7 p.m. Nov. 15, 5-8 p.m. Nov. 16, 4-6 p.m. Nov. 17, and Nov. 18, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 19, 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 20.

Faith World Outreach Center, 7308 Central Parke Blvd., Mason. Hours: 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 13, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, 6-8 p.m. Nov. 15, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 16, Nov. 17 and Nov. 18; 2-4 p.m. Nov. 19, 10 a.m.-noon Nov. 20.

For instructions on how to participate and more area drop-off locations, go online to https://samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/drop-off-locations/.