Liberty Center’s newest restaurants are ready to serve

In 2010, Austin Landing opened with the Austin Boulevard interchange, mirroring and helping support the growth that neighboring suburbs such as Centerville and Springboro had seen.

Just five short years later in 2015, the Liberty Center development opened for business and has continued to see the same impressive growth. The two mixed-use concepts with work and play anchors are only 19 miles apart and a sterling reminder of just how much the Cincinnati and Dayton metro areas continue to close the gap.

With 25 places to find food, including some recent additions to their restaurant line-up, Liberty Center continues to impress. The majority of spots have great outdoor dining areas, perfect to soak up perfect weather days at the end of summer and beginning of fall.

Cowboy Sally’s Texas BBQ opened at the end of last year bringing, “an atmosphere of a Texas saloon, gone wild” with it. Their words, not mine. None of the drinks are more than $9, which I appreciate (including their specialty cocktails), and their food is also fairly reasonable with brisket, burnt ends, baby back ribs, pulled pork, smoked sausage, chicken and smoked tofu “burnt ends” for vegetarians.

Be warned, the restaurant features karaoke, which isn’t for everyone, but if it’s for you ...consider ordering up the Cowboy Sally Crack Burger ($16.50), a blend of briskey, short rib and sirloin, sweet and spicy bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, oven-dried tomato, shredded lettuce, pickle and cowboy crack sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Pair that with a spicy watermelon margarita slushie ($9) and a microphone to belt out your favorite tune, and you are ready for a good time.

Also at the end of last year, Cincinnati’s first Shake Shack opened near The Cheesecake Factory just outside the entrance to Liberty Center. The popular burger and shake spot has four locations in Columbus and four in Cleveland. For a limited time they are offering a seasonal strawberry donut shake, a chocolate salted caramel shake and a peaches and cream shake that you can pair with one of their signature Angus burgers and crinkle cut fries. It’s hard to believe this culinary phenomenon began twenty years ago as a hot dog cart in New York’s Madison Square Park and now has more than 335 locations in the U.S. and 185 international locations.

If you want to know why it continues to rally and attract fans you now have the closest location yet to see for yourself.

Early this year in February, Torchy’s Tacos opened its doors. It’s the fourth Ohio location for the popular fast casual Austin, Texas chain which has a full menu of “damn good tacos.” Their green chile queso is a staple and pair well with any of their delicious taco offerings. Have fun with it and do a surf and turf — the Crossroads smoked beef brisket taco paired with the Mr. Orange blackened salmon taco is a nice yin and yang balance to strike.

Most recently, in June, Ford’s Garage opened in the shadow of the AC Marriott hotel. The 1920s service station vibe strikes a complete sock hop note with classic memorabilia and vehicles dotting the walls and perimeter of the restaurant. It’s a large location that can seat 196 in the dining room and 64 on the enclosed patio.

Although the majority of the menu isn’t great for your health, they do have several nice salads including a berries and gorgonzola with shrimp ($16.99) and a Thai chicken salad ($15.50), but it’s the list of nearly a dozen burgers that are the star of the show. Other entrees include a variety of mac n’ cheese pairings, meatloaf ($15.99), ribs ($18.99 for a half rack, $25.99 for a whole rack and fish and chips ($16.50).

These newer destinations join established locations such as Agave & Rye, Brio Italian Grille, Coopers Hawk, Pies and Pints, Rusty Bucket, Son of a Butcher Steakhouse, The Cheesecake Factory, and my personal favorite stop — Northstar Cafe.

This Columbus-based chain has long been a favorite of mine since it opened in 2004 in the Short North neighborhood. It opened in Liberty Center in 2016 and is the closest stop for me to get my favorite garden burger ever — the Northstar Burger ($18) made with organic black beans, brown rice and beets, topped with white cheddar, kale, tomato, pickle and onion and served with a simple salad. I absolutely love it, but I have yet to order anything at Northstar that I don’t think is excellent, which is definitely a rarity.

It offers a variety of healthy and flavorful salads and bowls, wood stone pizzas, burritos and sandwiches. If you have never been, you are in for a real treat. Feel free to thank me later.

Northstar has announced it will be opening a location in Kenwood Towne Center in Cincinnati next year, but that’s a much farther drive from Dayton then the hop, skip and jump that Liberty Center is. And with the vast majority of Liberty Center restaurants boasting patio seating, now is the time to plan a mini road trip and see what some of the restaurants have to offer.

