Lewisburg Haunted Cave reopens on Friday the 13th

The Lewisburg Haunted Cave is gearing up for Halloween season reopening Friday, Sept. 13 and continuing through Saturday, Oct. 26.

This spooky Ohio haunt invites you 80 feet below the surface, “promising to deliver blood-curdling thrills and screams echoing through the deep,” according to organizers.

This real, underground cave, which holds the title of world’s longest haunt, will also offer new spine-tingling scenes and attractions throughout its one-hour journey.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

If you’re not in the mood for the frights, the Haunted Cave offers a non-scary Mine Tour which explores the cave’s history and geology.

This season also includes a special Lights On Flashlight Tour. On Saturday, Oct. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m., guests will have a chance to explore the cave with the lights on.

“This isn’t just another haunted attraction—it’s an unforgettable experience in a REAL cave, and the scare of a lifetime is waiting for you,” organizers noted. “Dare to descend into the darkness? Gather your bravest friends, summon your courage, and prepare to face your deepest fears at the Lewisburg Haunted Cave.”

How to go

What: Lewisburg Haunted Cave

When: 7 p.m.-midnight Sept. 13-28. 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays in October. 6 p.m.-midnight Saturdays in October.

Where: 4392 Swishers Mill Road, Lewisburg

Cost: $15-$60. A Combo Deal is also available which includes the Haunted Cave and Mine Tour at a discounted rate.

FYI: On-site tickets are cash-only. The cave is open rain or shine as well.

More info: hauntedcaveatlewisburg.com

