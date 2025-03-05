Lakota art exhibit with 300 pieces will include gallery opening event at Liberty Center

He said the artists will include elementary, middle school, and high school students, representing every grade level at Lakota.

“Hanging your artwork up at school is fantastic, and hanging it up at home is wonderful, but when you get your artwork hung in public, it elevates the art, and it elevates the artist. and all of these students are artists. They have created art, and now everybody gets to see it. This is turning The Foundry at Liberty Center into an art gallery just for them,” said MacKenzie-Thurley.

There will be two-dimensional art and framed digital prints hung on the walls and three-dimensional art will be on display in display cabinets. The art exhibition is free and open to the public.

“With 300 pieces of artwork, we are going to take up a lot of real estate,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

He said the students’ family and friends are invited to come and see the artworks on display.

“What a great way for Lakota students to engage with the community, and it’s a great opportunity for us at the Fitton Center to do the same,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “We also have incredible support from Liberty Center, who have been involved since the beginning.”

Over the past few months, the administration, staff, and students have put a lot of work into creating their artworks and preparing for the exhibition.

“The schools are at the center of our communities, and they are doing great work, each and every day, in all subjects, not just the arts. We are excited to engage with these amazing teachers and the incredibly talented students in such a positive, and public way,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “The energy and enthusiasm have been absolutely outstanding.”

The gallery opening event will be at Fitton at The Foundry from 2-3 p.m. on March 15.

“Come out and support these talented, young artists. These are our neighbors, friends, and the children we see going back and forth to the bus stop each day. They have such talent that you might not have ever noticed before. Come and support their creativity.” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

All of the art will be on display to the public on the first floor of The Foundry during regular operating hours. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The art will be on view through April 10.

The Foundry at Liberty Center is located at 7100 Foundry Row in Liberty Twp. Fitton at The Foundry is located on the second floor, across from Build-A-Bear.

Over the next year, community members can also watch for selected pieces of art from the exhibition to be placed on street banners in West Chester Twp.

HOW TO GO

What: Gallery opening event for “Colors of Creativity: Lakota Art Showcase”

When: 2-3 p.m., March 15

Where: Fitton at The Foundry at Liberty Center, second floor, across from Build-A-Bear

Cost: Free

More info.: www.fittoncenter.org