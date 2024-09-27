Breaking: Kings Island Haunt closed today due to weather

By Alex Cutler
47 minutes ago
Kings Island, the popular Mason theme park, has announced it will be closed today due to high winds and rain.

“Anyone with an admission ticket for Friday may use it any other day the park is open through Sunday, Nov. 3,” the park said on social media.

Kings Island is currently planned to open the rest of the weekend.

The closure is a result of Hurricane Helene’s remnants bringing strong winds and rain to the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 10 a.m. to midnight today in Warren County, where Kings Island is located.

The NWS expects winds to reach up to 35 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 60 mph.

ExploreMore info: Damaging winds, rain today due to hurricane remnants; Wind Advisory in effect

Kings Island is open weekends through Nov. 3, and is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. More information can be found at visitkingsisland.com.

