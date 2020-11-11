JUST ANNOUNCED: Women sweep top Dayton Literary Peace Prize awards

The winners and runners-up of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize were announced Wednesday. For the first time in the history of the award, both the fiction and nonfiction winners and the runners-up were women.
The DLPP top prize in fiction goes to Alice Hoffman for “The World We Knew,” a novel that follows three young women in Berlin in 1941 who must act with courage and love to survive. “Literature’s greatest gift is that it allows readers, and writers, to imagine ourselves living other lives, as other souls, in situations that challenge who we are and allow us to think about living a moral life,” says Hoffman. “In writing about the Holocaust, especially now, at a time two-thirds of millennials queried could not identify Auschwitz and 22 percent had not heard of the Holocaust, this novel may be the most important work of my career. I want my readers to experience what it feels like to be abandoned, ostracized, tortured, and murdered, as the result of being considered an outsider, just as I want them to feel what it is like to be loyal, to trust, to fight for justice, to love someone.”
The nonfiction prize goes to “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller. In the wake of her sexual assault by former Stanford University student Brock Turner, little was publicly understood about Emily Doe. In this book, she emerges under her real name, Chanel Miller, to share the story of her trauma and recovery. “My voice is indestructible,” she says of her memoir. “And there is a girl out there, who may be feeling as suffocated or hidden as I once was. Late at night, she’ll take out my book, and we’ll talk about the hardest parts, lay bare our buried feelings, and nobody can touch that space, and that to me is peace.”
Runner-up in fiction is “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, a novel that puts human faces on the Syrian war with the immigrant story of a beekeeper, his wife and the triumph of spirit in an unrecognizable world. Says Lefteri: “Empathy is the beginning of peace. It is the seed from which peace grows.”
The nonfiction runner-up is “Biased” by Jennifer L. Eberhardt. Her research and data demonstrates how our unconscious biases shape our behavior, leading to racial disparities from the classroom to the courtroom to the boardroom. “Bias does its work in the shadows and in the open, reworking our brains, framing and distorting our relationships with each other, erecting barriers that limit how we experience the world,” says the author. “Until we understand both its mechanics and its menace, we’re hostage to its power and cut off from the full measure of our own humanity.”
Sharon Rab, chair and founder of the DLPP foundation, says in spite of their painful lessons, each of these books has a prescription for hope, a process to follow in order to right wrongs, a way for love of self and love for others to prevail.
Adding to the excellent group of winning books are this year’s finalists. In fiction they are: “10 Minutes, 38 seconds in This Strange World” by Elif Shafak; “Lost Children Archive” by Valeria Luiselli; “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead and “We Cast a Shadow” by Maurice Ruffin.
Nonfiction finalists include: "Grace Will Lead Us Home' by Jennifer Berry Hawes; “Our Man” by George Packer; “Say Nothing” by Patrick Radden Keefe and “What You Have Heard is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance” by Carolyn Forché.
The awards presentation has been postponed until June 27.