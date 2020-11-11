JUST ANNOUNCED: Women sweep top Dayton Literary Peace Prize awards

The DLPP top prize in fiction goes to Alice Hoffman for “The World We Knew,” a novel that follows three young women in Berlin in 1941 who must act with courage and love to survive. “Literature’s greatest gift is that it allows readers, and writers, to imagine ourselves living other lives, as other souls, in situations that challenge who we are and allow us to think about living a moral life,” says Hoffman. “In writing about the Holocaust, especially now, at a time two-thirds of millennials queried could not identify Auschwitz and 22 percent had not heard of the Holocaust, this novel may be the most important work of my career. I want my readers to experience what it feels like to be abandoned, ostracized, tortured, and murdered, as the result of being considered an outsider, just as I want them to feel what it is like to be loyal, to trust, to fight for justice, to love someone.”

The nonfiction prize goes to “Know My Name” by Chanel Miller. In the wake of her sexual assault by former Stanford University student Brock Turner, little was publicly understood about Emily Doe. In this book, she emerges under her real name, Chanel Miller, to share the story of her trauma and recovery. “My voice is indestructible,” she says of her memoir. “And there is a girl out there, who may be feeling as suffocated or hidden as I once was. Late at night, she’ll take out my book, and we’ll talk about the hardest parts, lay bare our buried feelings, and nobody can touch that space, and that to me is peace.”