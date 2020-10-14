Junk King turning ‘trash’ into ‘treasures’ for more than 30 local non-profits

A non-profit that Junk King works with will give the company a heads-up if they are in need of refrigerators, for example. When Junk King collects those items, then, they contact the non-profit to let them know they are ready with the supplies.

This has been in practice since Junk King Dayton’s beginnings in 2011. Junk King has now taken its philanthropic mission a step further in recent months by spotlighting a non-profit on a weekly or bi-weekly basis.

Live from its recycling center, Junk King hosts the executive director of a non-profit to talk about who they are, what they do, how they help Dayton and gives that group the opportunity to promote upcoming events or fundraisers. Junk King broadcasts the non-profit showcase from their Facebook page, often with the backdrop of a trailer displaying the non-profit’s banner.

“It’s really neat and the non-profits enjoy it, especially in a time when non-profits need more support than ever with a lot of their fundraising events being canceled in the last six months," Brendamour said.

An unlikely social media powerhouse, the trash removal company has a savvy social media team that keeps its audience on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook up-to-date with the latest non-profit news. People can follow the company to learn more about ways to help Dayton’s non-profits.

“It’s a really neat thing that we’re becoming this company that’s co-branded with everyone who cares in the city," Brendamour said. "Good people support good businesses and that’s how we know we’re going to continue onward and upward.”

If people would like to get a quote or learn more about Junk King Dayton, they can visit https://www.junk-king.com/locations/dayton/ or call them at 1-888-888-junk.