Inspired by a Marine, ‘Back to the Dirt’ is filled with adventure, flash backs, humor

Miles gets into an altercation outside the factory with his drug dealing colleague. This incident gets reported to management. Throughout the story the possibility Miles could lose his job over that kerfuffle looms over him. But otherwise he’s busy, really busy, worrying about other things.

Like his girlfriend, Shelby. She’s quite a bit younger than her bulked up beau. Shelby’s father is another messed up Vietnam veteran with a drinking problem. When his wife finally got fed up with him she walked out and their daughter Shelby opted to stay with her dad. That’s when her dad began abusing Shelby and her twin brother.

Now Shelby has vanished and Miles spends most of the book looking for her. Initially this reader thought that Miles had a fellow veteran riding along with him during his various adventures and he does, in a way. Soon we comprehend Miles has PTSD and he’s been conversing with the ghost of his minesweeping buddy.

Bill’s loving depiction of Miles is an affectionate, heartwarming tribute to his own father. Miles wants his steroids. He forces his reluctant dealer to take him to see the main supplier. Initially the supplier is hostile and suspicious. When he realizes Miles is a veteran he becomes a lot more friendly.

The story alternates between flashbacks and chase scenes. Along back roads in southern Indiana we encounter gnarly dudes. Miles takes some LSD-things get really strange. There’s humor, horror, and nonstop adventure in “Back to the Dirt.”

