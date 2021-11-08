In Your Prime: Simple things to make healthy aging possible

Have you noticed that the numbers in the phone book seem to be getting smaller? Do you find it harder to get down on your knees to look under the bed—and to get up again?
There’s no question that age brings changes to our lives. And yes, some of them we would prefer to avoid.
Physically, for example, stiffening joints can make it harder to get around. And many people find that their short-term memory just is not what it used to be. Often, difficult personal situations, such as the death of a spouse, can add to the negative changes.
But age can bring positive changes too. One survey found that many older people say they have less stress and more time for family, interests and hobbies than they used to. In fact, the vast majority of older people report they are satisfied with their lives.
To a great extent, what older age will be like for you depends on how you live now and how you cope with the changes that come your way. “The formula for healthy aging is really no secret,” said Dr. Melissa Butler with Sycamore Primary Care in Miamisburg. “There are a number of things you should and should not do that affect how well you age.”
You may not be able to turn back time, but you can move in a direction that may make getting older easier and more pleasant. Here are a few pointers:
Decide to have an active mind and body. Remember the adage, “Use it or lose it.”
Opt to be involved. Isolation can contribute to depression and other health problems. So keep connected to family and friends. Social connections can help ensure that you have physical and emotional support for what comes your way.
Choose a healthy lifestyle. The advice you heard when you were younger still applies: Eat well, maintain a healthy weight, get enough rest, don’t smoke, do what you can to stay safe and see your doctor regularly.
Relish your leisure time. Do things you enjoy, and allow yourself some downtime. Too much stress can contribute to a host of health problems.
Practice healthy ways to cope. Believe in yourself, and remember: You can handle whatever comes your way.
Be happy. “I can’t emphasize the importance of happiness,” said Dr. Butler. “Studies show that people with less stress and more positive outlooks have better outcomes. So smile often. Be generous. Be grateful. Be gracious. These are the practices that engender happiness.”
