IN YOUR PRIME: How seniors can improve their vision

Magnifiers: Magnifiers use lenses or cameras to make objects appear bigger. They can help with detailed tasks, such as threading a needle or finding buttons on a remote control. There are even video magnifiers that have rechargeable batteries and can be taken to restaurants to read menus.

Low vision glasses: These are not your typical eyeglasses. Low vision glasses are head-mounted, hands-free wearable technology that offers CCTV and text-to-speech capabilities in a product about the size of sunglasses. NuEyes is a popular brand. Glasses magnify anything a person looks at.

Large-print items: There are a variety of products designed for those with low vision. These include wall clocks with large, bold numbers for easy viewing. Enlarged television remote controls and large-print books or digital reader settings help people with AMD maintain some normalcy.

Color-contrast aids: Color or contrast can be used to make items easier to see and use. For example, the Keys U Can See Keyboard has black letters and numbers on a striking yellow keyboard to greatly improve visibility.

Talking products: From watches to clocks to bathroom scales, voice-equipped products give users information via audio.