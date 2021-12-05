IN YOUR PRIME: Add texture to your salmon dish

— Preheat oven.

— Place water for spaghetti on to boil.

— Prepare all ingredients.

— Place salmon on to bake.

— Make pasta.

Shopping List:

To buy: 3/4 pound fresh salmon, 1 piece Parmesan cheese, 1 container panko breadcrumbs, 1 jar minced garlic, 1 bottle cayenne pepper, 1 package whole wheat spaghetti, 1 package fresh spinach and one can olive oil spray.

Staples: olive oil, salt and black peppercorns.

PARMESAN CRUSTED SALMON

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

Olive oil spray

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons olive oil

3/4 pound salmon fillet

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking tray with foil and spray with olive oil spray. Mix the Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, garlic and cayenne pepper together in a bowl. Add the olive oil and mix well until the mixture is moist. Place salmon fillets skin side down on the foil lined sheet. Spray salmon with olive oil spray. Sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Press Parmesan mixture onto the salmon covering the fillets. Place the tray in the oven for 15 minutes. If crust starts to burn, cover the salmon with foil. A meat thermometer should read 125 degrees. Divide between two dinner plates.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 361 calories (49% from fat), 19.5 g fat (3.9 g saturated, 7.3 g monounsaturated), 105 mg cholesterol, 37.7 g protein, 7.9 g carbohydrates, 0.5 g fiber, 303 mg sodium.

SPAGHETTI AND SPINACH

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

1/4 pound whole wheat spaghetti

4 cups fresh spinach

2 teaspoons olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Bring a large sauce pan three quarters filled with water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and boil 9 minutes or according to package instructions. Add the spinach. Remove 2 tablespoons of the water to a bowl. Drain the spaghetti and spinach and place in the bowl with the reserved water. Add the olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between two dinner plates with the salmon.

Yield 2 servings.

Per serving: 265 calories (19% from fat), 5.6 g fat (0.8 g saturated, 2.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 9.2 g protein, 44.7 g carbohydrates, 3.2 g fiber, 51 mg sodium.