Ignore the cold weather and get outside: It’s Cottontail rabbit season and fish runs in the local rivers start soon

Some of my favorite annual outings used to be the tail end of Ohio’s October-to-February Ruffed Grouse season. I’ve seen reports that hunter success was greatest in October and February in that stretch. This hunter’s efforts were not an additive factor to grouse mortality.

But, it was good to get out when many others weren’t. The weather was cool, a bonus when you’re intentionally busting the toughest cover you can find while going up and downhill. The dog would get a good run on a sunlight-shortened day.

A snowy weekday outing stands out in memory. We left with an empty game bag, but an exhausted dog and a satisfied hunter.

Disappearing Grouse

That’s not an available option anymore. Beginning from a peak in the 1980s, Ohio’s Ruffed Grouse jumped the track on the bust of a 10-year boom-bust cycle and never boomed again. In 2009, the month of February was dropped from the season. Later changes were made eliminating most of January.

This most recent season was confined to one month — from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1 — with a daily limit of 1 bird, in select counties only. There were questions if there should be a season at all. In this way, the Ruffed Grouse has followed a very similar path in Ohio to the Bobwhite Quail.

According to a 2020 report by the Eastern Grouse Working Group, “eastern ruffed grouse populations have declined by at least 50% throughout the Eastern U.S. over the last 20 years.” Some estimates put the decline in Ohio at 90%. Neighboring Indiana’s losses could be even greater.

Looking for answers

Like anything in nature and the circle of life, there is never one answer. Loss of young successional forests, grouse-required habitat, is certainly at the center. Shifts in climate, increases in predators, changing land use and mortality from West Nile Virus are believed to be contributing factors. Ruffed grouse are also notoriously wild birds that are difficult to study.

For the record, we have been here before. As the forests and lands were cleared at the turn of the previous century, grouse were eliminated from all of Ohio except for the eastern Allegheny Plateau. There they were listed as ‘uncommon’ or ‘rare.”

In 1902, the season was closed. That full closure extended for 34 of the following 36 years.

Later, as many hill-side farms were discontinued from use and young successional forests returned, so did the grouse. There is hope. However, I don’t want to wait 34 years. The Ruffed Grouse Society/American Woodcock Society is a great organization dedicated to their cause.

What’s to do now?

Unlike Ruffed Grouse and Bobwhite quail, Ohio’s deer archery season now extends into February and just closed, as did the waterfowl seasons. However, Cottontail rabbit season is open and ends at sunset Feb. 28. Mink and muskrat trapping continues to the same date and is guaranteed to get you outside.

Fish runs in the local rivers will start soon and are happening now for steelheads in the Lake Erie tributaries. Turkey season is just around the corner and it’s never too early to scout.

Or just go for a walk or hike in one of our local or state parks. Go near dawn or dusk and you might catch the “peeent” and following skydance of an American woodcock. Do you want to avoid the crowds? If you’re able, pick a weekday during weather others would call “bad.” You’re likely to have the place to yourself. I have a friend who says it’s the only time he’ll go for that very reason - no other people. Whatever you choose to do, go outside. I’ll see you there.

AVERAGE GUY OUTDOORS

Devin Meister is a local outdoors and wildlife enthusiast and has a blog called “Average Guy Outdoors.” He is an Ohio University graduate. Reach him at meister.devin@gmail.com.