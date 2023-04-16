Gardening can help keep the body fit

A: Although gardening is often not classified as a workout, in reality it can be a great way to keep the body fit, increasing stamina and overall strength and helping with weight management. The degree to which benefit is gained depends on factors such as current level of fitness and the duration and intensity of the activity. Gardening typically works all of the major muscle groups because it involves bending, pulling, turning, stooping, lifting and digging. An hour of relatively intense gardening that involves some digging and weeding burns roughly 330 calories per hour for a 150 pound person. If non-stop, calorie burn can increase to as much as 450 in one hour. If you own a fitness watch or other type device, you can utilize this to look at things like heart rate, number of steps taken and more precise calorie burning that will provide you with useful information in real time. Doing so can be interesting and motivating and can also help to keep you safe. This can be especially important for those unaccustomed to exertion, so pace yourself initially until you become familiar with your body’s responses.

Speaking of safety, if you are planning to be outdoors for long periods of time, be sure to be hydrated ahead of time and keep water handy so that you can sip on it regularly. Many people are chronically dehydrated, and in about one third, the thirst mechanism is so weak that it is often mistaken as hunger. Metabolism also slows down when we deprive ourselves of adequate amounts of water.