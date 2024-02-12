Fraze Pavilion to host Happy Together tour, guitarist Joe Bonamassa this summer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Kettering’s Fraze Pavilion will host the Happy Together Tour and internationally renowned blues guitarist Joe Bonamassa this summer.

Marking its 15th year, the Happy Together Tour celebrates chart-topping hits of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The tour consists of The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues, and The Cowsills.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Happy Together Tour will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Tickets are priced at $45-$60 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of show.

ExploreAmanda Knox will be in Dayton to speak about justice, legal system

Joe Bonamassa, cited by Guitar World magazine as the “world’s biggest blues guitarist,” will be in concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. He is slated to perform songs from his best-selling albums “Blues Deluxe” and “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2.” Tickets for his Blues Deluxe Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Tickets are priced at $59-$199. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of show.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit fraze.com.

ExploreDayton Contemporary Dance Company prepares historic concert

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

