Fraze Pavilion to host Happy Together tour, guitarist Joe Bonamassa this summer

The Happy Together Tour will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Tickets are priced at $45-$60 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 17. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of show.

Joe Bonamassa, cited by Guitar World magazine as the “world’s biggest blues guitarist,” will be in concert at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. He is slated to perform songs from his best-selling albums “Blues Deluxe” and “Blues Deluxe Vol. 2.” Tickets for his Blues Deluxe Tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 16. Tickets are priced at $59-$199. Ticket prices increase $5 on the day of show.

Fraze Pavilion is located at 695 Lincoln Park Blvd, Kettering.