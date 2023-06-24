Extension Master Gardeners give back to their communities

I attended the International Master Gardener Conference in Overland Park, Kansas this week. More than 1,100 Extension Master Gardeners from around the country and Canada attended tours, workshops, the trade show and more.

Talk about inspiring! The Search for Excellence awards were presented to the top programs from around North America. Firewise Landscape Demonstration Gardens, Prune Like a Pro Video Series, Blocks in Bloom, Garden to Table, Assisted Living Horticulture Therapy, and Working with Incarcerated Youth were the top award winners.

Ohio Master Gardener Volunteers (MGV) are doing outstanding work around the state as well. As State MGV Program Director, I can attest that we are making a difference in our communities.

In 2022, almost 3,000 MGVs donated more than 157,000 hours of service to 64 Ohio counties. They donated almost 64,000 pounds of fresh produce to local food banks and attended more than 46,000 hours of continuing education programs.

The purpose of the program is to train volunteers in horticulture content so that they can assist Ohio State University Extension in their community outreach. In the Miami Valley, Butler, Champaign, Clark, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Miami, Montgomery, and Warren counties all have active MGV programs.

Our focus areas include backyard and local foods, integrated pest management, invasive species, and environmental horticulture. Counties may have multiple programs addressing each of these focus areas.

The MGV program is not just about giving back to the community. MGV’s give back to each other.

Over my 30 plus years involved in this program, I have witnessed firsthand, the value of volunteering for seniors. It keeps you going. It keeps you motivated. It keeps you young!

Numerous research studies have shown that volunteering not only keeps you healthy, it reduces health care costs. It keeps people connected and engaged with other people. Socialization is critical for many as they age.

And finally, you have read many times my passion for the people-plant connection. I presented with my colleagues at this conference and will continue to advocate for the value and importance of plants to human beings. We can’t live without them!

I am rambling somewhat, but the point is that the MGV program has so much value in Ohio and for Ohioans on many levels. We are celebrating 30 years in Clark County and Greene County will be celebrating 30 years next year.

I started the program in Clark County in 1993 and a year later in neighboring Greene County. I am so fortunate to be involved in this volunteer program that not only improves the quality of life in communities but in individuals.

If you are interested in learning more about the program, you can go to our state website (http://mastergardener.osu.edu) or to your local county website. County websites are county.osu.edu. For example, (http://montgomery.osu.edu). We are always looking for community-minded volunteers who want to learn!

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.