Exercise column: Why do I get cramps when resting and when active?

Tight, inflexible muscles are more likely to cramp. To improve flexibility, make gentle stretching a priority, taking the muscles through a complete range of motion and then holding this position for several seconds. If in the midst of experiencing a cramp, recommended treatment is to immediately gently stretch and massage the muscle. If a calf cramp for example, massage the muscle with one hand while using the other hand to gently pull the foot towards the shin, keeping the leg as straight as possible.

Too much or too little activity can increase risk of muscle cramps. Instead, get into the habit of moving the body regularly but within a healthy intensity range, so it has time to adapt.

Dehydration is a factor. Drinking water throughout the day as well as before, during and after workouts is important. Exercise sessions that are intense or performed when heat and humidity are high will require extra fluids as excess sweating depletes valuable electrolytes that are important for proper muscle function. Under these conditions, sports drinks designed specifically for replenishing electrolytes may help avoid cramping. It should be noted that cramps are seen in any circumstance that decreases the availability of calcium or magnesium in body fluids.

This may be a predisposing factor for cramps experienced by many older adults, as well as those commonly experienced during pregnancy. To be safe, check with your doctor if you are having problems, especially if you notice weakness, muscle wasting or loss of sensation.

Medical conditions, lifestyle habits, body structure, the way we use our muscles and even what we wear can contribute to cramping. Examples include one muscle overworking to compensate for another, having one leg longer than the other, inverting or pronating the feet, wearing high heels, restriction/poor blood flow to leg muscles, and/or sitting or lying down for extended lengths of time.

Cramps while at rest are not uncommon and can be experienced at any age. They may occur many times a night, or many nights of the week. As with other forms, the exact cause of night cramps is unknown, but they seem to be initiated when a sudden movement is made that shortens the muscle, such as inadvertently pointing the toe downward while lying in bed, which shortens the calf muscle.

It is thought that vitamin deficiencies may directly or indirectly lead to muscle cramps. These include deficiencies of thiamine (B1), pantothenic acid (B5), and pyridoxine (B6).

Remember, if cramps are severe, occur frequently, respond poorly to simple treatments, or aren’t linked to an obvious cause, it is best to check with your doctor.