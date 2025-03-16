Exercise column: The row is a good choice for your exercise routine

When pulling the arms toward you, do so slowly and retract the shoulder blades for full effect. The elbow position can be adjusted depending on which area of the back you wish to target the most. If elbows are kept closer to the body when pulling, the mid to lower back will be affected slightly more. If elbows are out to the sides, the upper back and rear shoulder area will be affected to a greater degree, Once the elbows have reached their full range of motion, pause briefly and then return arms to an extended arm position.

Tips:

Always check with your doctor before trying a new exercise. Rows are not appropriate for everyone, especially those with very weak low back muscles. It is necessary to engage the abdominals and low back muscles to help brace yourself as the exercise is being executed. If the low back and/or abdominals are very weak, work to strengthen them first before adding the Row to your workout. If cleared to exercise but not sure if your core is strong enough, your best bet is to use a Seated Row machine, which is designed to hold you in place as you perform reps.

If you cannot avoid rounding the back, this may be due to hamstring and/or low back inflexibility. In this case, opt for using a cable machine or resistance bands and remain standing. Maintain an upright posture and remember to stabilize using the core.

Be sure to move in a slow and controlled manner rather than using excessive weight and momentum. Trying to pull too much weight impedes the ability to go through a smooth full range of motion, which is important for complete contraction of the muscles being worked.

Maintain proper form. Look straight ahead, and avoid shrugging the shoulders when performing this exercise as doing so brings about the assistance of muscle groups other than the back, detracting from strength benefits.

Beginners can usually start with twice weekly, two sets of eight to 12 repetitions per set. Once familiar with form and resistance level, and as strength improves, additional sets or repetitions can be added.