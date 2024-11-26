Ensure home life is safe as people age

Jenny Carlson is the state director of AARP Ohio and says comfort and safety is at the top.

“At AARP Ohio, we know from our latest survey that the vast majority of older Ohioans want and intend to live independently and remain in their homes and communities surrounded by family and friends,” Carlson said.

Each person’s home should feel comfortable and safe, and each person’s needs are different but there are general guidelines that can keep an individual in their home longer.

AARP also offers a Home Fit Guide to help people adapt their home to be age-friendly.

“It can provide more detail as to the kinds of designs and modifications that can make a home safer, more comfortable and a better ‘fit’ for its residents,” Carlson said.

The National Council on Aging’s website offers a comprehensive, printable checklist, and notes that 74 percent of adults 50 years and older live in single-family homes.

According to NCOA’s website, “some of the biggest home safety concerns older adults face include fires, falls, and medication use.”

Ensuring a safe home can help avoid costly medical expenses and maintain independence with a few simple steps.

Here are a few tips for home safety:

When moving from a sitting to standing position, do so slowly, to prevent dizziness

Wear rubber-soled shoes

Keep rooms free of clutter

Consider switching to rocker-style switches

User automatic timers on lamps if needed

Ensure doorways can accommodate a walker or wheelchair

Consider a lift chair

Evaluate whether a walk in shower or walk in tub are needed in the bathroom

Use a shower chair or bench or handheld nozzle

Place nonslip rugs in the kitchen and bathroom

Add railings for any indoor or outdoor stairs

Add a smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector to your home; change the batteries twice a year – around Thanksgiving and Memorial Day

Have your eyes and hearing checked yearly to address any changes

Use dusk to dawn lights for exterior illumination

For more information, visit aarp.org.

