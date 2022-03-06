COMMENTARY: At this wedding there was room for only one princess

The groom and the bride’s mother also got into the act. I’m not sure what happened after that. Maybe there was shouting and crying. Screaming and cursing. Whatever there was, Chloe and her mom were escorted out.

So Chloe’s mom sent her account of the incident to a Reddit feature called AITA, which apparently serves as the internet’s version of “Dear Abby.”(If you’re wondering, AITA stands for “Am I The (expletive)?” That last A doesn’t really stand for expletive, but words suitable for the internet tend to make newspaper editors nervous. So you’ll have to fill in the A-word of your choice.)

But instead of wise answers from Abby, AITA reactions are posted by a forum of “redditors.” And, to my surprise, the redditors all sided with the bride.

“This day was not about you or your daughter. This situation caused a lot of unnecessary drama on someone else’s day,” one said.

“You were asked nicely, but were petulant and entitled. You caused this,” another wrote.

”You don’t wear white to a wedding, and, honestly, I feel a tiara falls into the same category,” a person commented.

Maybe you agree with them. Maybe you don’t. Either way, feel free to email me your thoughts. If nothing else, I might get another column out of them.

Meanwhile, I’m wondering.

Wondering about Chloe. Will she be scarred forever by this incident, or has she already forgotten about it?

Wondering about Chloe’s mom. Is she having second thoughts about not simply taking off her daughter’s tiara?

Most of all, I’m wondering about the groom. Is he having second thoughts about marrying someone so self-centered and immature her happiness was threatened by a little girl’s tiara?

