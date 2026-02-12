Cheers! (Root beer, of course): Both Jolly’s locations in Hamilton open for season

The sign outside Jolly's Drive-in on Ohio 4 in Hamilton. The business announced it will open Feb. 12, 2026. FILE PHOTO
Both locations of Jolly’s Drive-In are set to make their season debut today.

Jolly’s Drive-In, 210 N. Erie Blvd., and Jolly’s Drive-In on Brookwood, 165 Brookwood Ave., both open at 11 a.m.

The Hamilton favorite, which is known for footlong hotdogs and root beer floats, got its start on North Erie in 1937 when Vince Sr. and Betty Jolivette used a $1,000 loan to open an A&W root beer stand.

Jolly's Drive-In on Ohio 4 in Hamilton is known for its footlong hotdogs and root beer floats. It opened in 1937.

They chose Hamilton over Gary, Indiana because Betty liked that her father’s watch said “Hamilton,” even though it likely wasn’t made there, their son, Jolly’s Drive-In owner Greg Jolivette, previously told Journal-News.

Its long‑running model of being open seven days a week for 40 weeks a year has been in place since its early days, though it was open fewer weeks when it first started.

About the Author

