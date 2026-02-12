Where to get a fish fry meal in Butler, Warren, Preble counties

Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, March 13 and April 3 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road, 513-858-4210

Queen of Peace, 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only, 513-863-4344

St. Aloysius, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 13 at 3350 Chapel Road.

St. Julie Billiart, 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.

St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, 513-777-4322

Holy Family, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 First Ave.

Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 330 Lebanon St., 513-539-8061

St. Aloysius, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 13 at 3350 Chapel Road, 513-260-0689

Holy Name of Jesus, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 222 Hamilton Ave., 513-988-6335

St. John the Evangelist, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, 513-777-6433

WARREN COUNTY

Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 20 at 20 DeSales Ave., 513-932-2601

St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3, 513-899-3601

St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 500 N. Reading Road, 513-398-3821

St. Augustine K of C #17092, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 6 at 5715 Lytle Road.

PREBLE COUNTY

Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 6-20 at 407 E. Main St.

