Where to get a fish fry meal in Butler, Warren, Preble counties

Lenten fish fry events are planned throughout the region. Here are some local fish fries:
BUTLER COUNTY
- Fairfield: Fr. Roettele Council 8115 K of C, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 20, March 13 and April 3 at Sacred Heart, 400 Nilles Road, 513-858-4210
- Hamilton: Queen of Peace, 4-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 2550 Millville Ave. Drive-thru only, 513-863-4344
- Hamilton: St. Aloysius, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 13 at 3350 Chapel Road.
- Hamilton: St. Julie Billiart, 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Fenmont, 229 N. Third St.
- Liberty Twp.: St. Maximilian Kolbe, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 5720 Hamilton Mason Road, 513-777-4322
- Middletown: Holy Family, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at Fraternal Order of Eagles 528, 1300 First Ave.
- Monroe: Our Lady of Sorrows, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 330 Lebanon St., 513-539-8061
- Shandon: St. Aloysius, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 13 at 3350 Chapel Road, 513-260-0689
- Trenton: Holy Name of Jesus, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 222 Hamilton Ave., 513-988-6335
- West Chester Twp.: St. John the Evangelist, 4:30-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, 513-777-6433
WARREN COUNTY
- Lebanon: St. Francis de Sales Council #14408, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 20 at 20 DeSales Ave., 513-932-2601
- Morrow: St. Philip the Apostle - K of C St. Malachy Council 5128, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 944 E. U.S. 22 & 3, 513-899-3601
- Mason: St. Susanna Catholic Church, 5-8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 20 through March 27 at 500 N. Reading Road, 513-398-3821
- Waynesville: St. Augustine K of C #17092, 4:30-7:30 p.m. March 6 at 5715 Lytle Road.
PREBLE COUNTY
- Eaton: Church of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, K of C Council 3698, 5-7 p.m. Fridays, March 6-20 at 407 E. Main St.
Are you holding a fish fry that was not included in the list? Email the information to amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
