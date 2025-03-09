BOOK NOOK: That day I met the actor Gene Hackman

It was a gorgeous day-Bill was working while I tagged along. Bill said we had to go get Gene Hackman. Hackman and his co-author, Daniel Lenihan, were just publishing their second novel, “Justice for None.” The book was set in a small town in Illinois right before the Great Depression hit. Hackman grew up in such a place.

We entered the lobby of the Drake Hotel. Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and his co-author Daniel Lenihan were waiting for us there. Bill Young: “meet my friend, Vick.” Gene Hackman: “Hi, pleasure to meet you.” We shook hands. We walked together for a few blocks to a massive Borders Bookstore on the Loop.

There was a book signing. A long line of fans was waiting for autographs. I sat in a cozy chair right next to the signing table and observed as the two of them signed books. There were a lot of what I would describe as “eBay guys.” They had brought piles of movie publicity still photos for Hackman to sign. They would probably then be selling them on-line within hours.

I watched Hackman interact. He was friendly, polite, and so patient as he signed every single item. A Chicago cop in full uniform was keeping order amidst this throng. After it was over he came over to me. He said: “nice working with you.” Me: “what do you mean?” The cop: “you’re Gene’s bodyguard, right?” I was amused.

I walked right behind Hackman as we passed through the crowded streets returning to the hotel. After the bodyguard comment I’ll admit I was strutting a bit. Just doing my new job. Looking tough. Oncoming strollers would do double takes when they recognized him. When we got back to the Drake, he suggested we should come inside for a drink. We agreed. There were now six of us, their editor had joined us. We sat down in the bar and ordered. It was Hackman’s treat.

Silently I sat, sipping beer, luxuriating in eavesdropping. They talked about books, only books. No movies. Hackman was so warm. He was discussing Cormac McCarthy, his fellow Santa Fe resident, he turned to me and asked “what did you think of McCarthy’s trilogy.” I was flabbergasted and could not even respond.

Betsy Arakawa was truly kind. As those men were holding forth she would ask: “are you doing alright? Need a refill?” I could tell that Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were very much in love.

