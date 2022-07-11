journal-news logo
Back to School: When local students start classes again

FILE PHOTO: Mechanic Tim Audia checks location of numbers on a new bus from 3019 before putting numbers on one of the five new buses they got for the 2020 year at the Petermann bus depot in Middletown. Staff photo by Nick Graham

Lifestyles
By Staff Report
57 minutes ago
Busiest stretch for first day of classes is Aug. 16-18

It may be mid-July, but for some students, the start of school is only a month away.

Some districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.

Here is a list of the back-to-school dates for local public school districts.

Aug. 10: Warren County Career Center

Aug. 11: Middletown (grades 1-8, last names A-L, HS freshman orientation), Butler Tech

Aug. 12: Middletown (grades 1-8, last names M-Z, HS grades 11-12)

Aug. 15: Hamilton (last names A-K), Middletown (all), Ross, Mason (last names A-L)

Aug. 16: Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, Monroe, Talawanda (grades 2-12), Springboro, Mason (last names M-Z), Lakota (last names A-L)

Aug. 17: Hamilton (last names L-Z), New Miami, Carlisle, Eaton, Lebanon, Lakota (last names M-Z), New Lebanon, Pathway School of Discovery, Preble Shawnee, Mason (all), Kings (no K)

Aug. 18: National Trail, Lakota (all students 1-12)

Aug. 19: Talawanda (grades K-1 begin)

Aug. 22: Kings (kindergartners begin)

