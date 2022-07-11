Back to School: When local students start classes again

It may be mid-July, but for some students, the start of school is only a month away.
Some districts have separate start dates for preschool and kindergarten students versus grades 1 through 12. In those cases, preschool and kindergarten kids often start a few days later than the rest of the school. Check your individual school district’s calendar for details.
Here is a list of the back-to-school dates for local public school districts.
Aug. 10: Warren County Career Center
Aug. 11: Middletown (grades 1-8, last names A-L, HS freshman orientation), Butler Tech
Aug. 12: Middletown (grades 1-8, last names M-Z, HS grades 11-12)
Aug. 15: Hamilton (last names A-K), Middletown (all), Ross, Mason (last names A-L)
Aug. 16: Fairfield, Franklin, Madison, Monroe, Talawanda (grades 2-12), Springboro, Mason (last names M-Z), Lakota (last names A-L)
Aug. 17: Hamilton (last names L-Z), New Miami, Carlisle, Eaton, Lebanon, Lakota (last names M-Z), New Lebanon, Pathway School of Discovery, Preble Shawnee, Mason (all), Kings (no K)
Aug. 18: National Trail, Lakota (all students 1-12)
Aug. 19: Talawanda (grades K-1 begin)
Aug. 22: Kings (kindergartners begin)
