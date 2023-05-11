Asparagus signals seasonal change in Oxford

Growing asparagus is an act of faith for our local growers. It takes 3 years before planted asparagus yields edible stalks, and for the first few years, harvests are minimal. That’s a long time for a local grower to wait for a sellable crop.

Asparagus comes in three colors — green, purple and white. Green and purple are both available in Oxford’s Farmers Market. White is popular in Europe but rarely grown in America, and I have not found it among our local growers.

Purple asparagus is genetically different than the green and white varieties. Stalks are purple on the outside, but the interior is the same as green ones.

Purple asparagus is less fibrous than a green one and therefore slightly more tender. And the purple one is sweeter because it has about 20 percent more sugar in its stalk than a green one.

A distinctive feature of local asparagus compared with the industrial version in the supermarket is the wide variety of size. My most recent batch of Farmers Market asparagus ranges from 5 inches to 10 inches in length and from 1/4 inch to 3/4 inch in diameter.

Because of the diversity, local asparagus needs to be triaged for cooking into small, medium, and large diameters. The medium-sized stalks are especially suitable for grilling or roasting.

Place the stalks on foil, sprinkle some olive oil, garlic, and herbs, wrap the foil around the stalks, and place the package on the grill or in the oven for around 10 minutes.

The large ones need to be chopped into bite-sized pieces. They are especially suitable for stir-fries.

The small ones can also be grilled or roasted, but for no more than 5 minutes. Or our tender tiny local asparagus can be eaten raw bathed in a marinade of oil and vinegar.

