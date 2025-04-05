Art & Earth Day returns to Pyramid Hill

Events take place 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 26. The event is included with the price of admission to the park.

Local college students will have works of art on display throughout the park.

“The student works really align with Pyramid Hill’s mission of art and nature, so we are happy to continue that partnership,” French said.

Available during park hours, guests can take a self-guided tour of temporary sculptural works by UC DAAP Students and Miami University Hamilton students.

Matthew Lynch’s sculpture students at University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program will be creating site-specific sculptures throughout the Park for visitors to discover.

UC’s Foundry students will also be displaying works in the event wing of the Gallery Museum, alongside their peers from Miami University Regionals.

Pyramid Hill was recently recognized as the Fourth Best Sculpture Park in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Artist-in-Residence, Kim Radochia, will lead two workshops during the week leading up to Art & Earth Day. The workshops will be offered from 5-6:30 p.m. April 23 and 6-7:30 p.m. April 24. Those interested in participating in the workshops should register in advance at www.pyramidhill.org.

Additionally, Radochia will host a brief artist talk at 11 a.m. on Art & Earth Day, followed by a drop-in art-making experience that will be available until 2 p.m. The drop-in art making experience will allow community members an opportunity to collaborate on a printmaking piece that will be displayed in the Gallery Museum alongside of Radochia’s new exhibition, “Botanical Fantastical.”

“We will be offering a collaborative workshop opportunity for visitors. It’s cool that you can work with the artist of the exhibition, and then, all of the pieces that are made in the workshop are going to be displayed in the Gallery Museum. So, that’s a new thing we will be doing this year,” said French.

Participants will learn about ancient techniques, like palimpsest and printmaking, and contribute to Radochia’s exhibition on ‘li’, an ancient Chinese practice of noticing the extraordinary patterns found in nature on every scale.

Another highlight of Art & Earth Day is Miami Hamilton’s Conservatory Lecture on Invasive Plants and Insects: Challenges and Solutions for Native Ecosystem from 10-10:30 a.m., led by: Deidra J. Jacobsen, Assistant Professor and Director of The Conservatory and Savannah L. Ballweg, Instructor and Manager of The Conservatory.

During the presentation, participants will explore how invasive species can harm native plant and insect communities. The presenters will highlight local examples, including periwinkle (Vinca minor), wintercreeper (Euonymus fortunei), Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana), and honeysuckle (Lonicera maackii). Additionally, attendees will discuss potential strategies for identifying and managing these invasive species, and hear about native alternatives for sustainable landscaping,

MORE DETAILS

Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum is located at1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. For more info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org for a complete schedule of events and activities.