9-year-old and family become entrepreneurs

“It’s not always fun to be the parent that says no all the time,” Amanda said. “We started giving the girls chores to do but they weren’t really motivated.”

The Ohler family moved from Indianapolis in 2022 because they wanted to find land for a small farm. Born in Erlanger, Ky., Amanda has always loved the idea of raising her children in the country.

Amanda purchased a few beaded items she admired on Facebook Marketplace and realized her middle daughter, Lily, would love making items like them.

Lily’s older sister Abigail, 11, and younger sister Iris, 7, were also interested in helping.

When Amanda suggested the idea to Lily her response was that she was “happy about starting a business.”

“I didn’t know what business I could do but I wanted to start one,” Lily, who is a third grader at Clinton Massie Elementary School, said. “I knew doing the beads would be good because I could make a lot of people happy.”

Though Lily’s business, called “Lily Maed,” since Lily’s middle name is Mae, is not yet an LLC, Amanda set up a tax vendor license and worked with Lily’s dad to create social media accounts.

“Lily is too young to be on social media on her own,” Amanda said. “So Aaron took pictures, and we created a page on Facebook that I manage.”

Along with Abigail and Iris, Lily has been working on making her items, taking orders and shipping them while learning all about owning a small business as she goes along.

“My best friend at school is following me on my page,” Lily said. “My other friends are starting to follow me too. I think my teacher would also like what I make!”

During spring break from school this year, the Ohler family didn’t take a vacation but instead stayed home and kept busy building up inventory and shipping out orders. Lily makes key chains, wristlets, keychains, lanyards and bookmarks, pens and pencils and baby items and she continually adds new designs and products. She uses silicone beads mostly because they are easier to string.

“Sometimes my sister, Abi and I do it after school and sometimes we don’t,” Lily said.

Amanda officially launched Lily’s Facebook page in February of this year and linked it to her own personal page. She also created TikTok and Instagram pages and a Shopify website. To date, Lily’s business has sales not only locally but also to states as far away as Texas and Florida.

“We want the girls to grow the business,” Amanda said. “It will also help them save money to help pay for college.”

Lily said she started out making the beaded items after her mom showed her how easy it was, not having any idea she could make a business out of the hobby. Amanda said she had a hunch that Lily, her most creative child, would love making them.

“Lily is into fashion and accessories and since she isn’t old enough to start sewing, this is perfect,” Amanda said. “Abi also carries beaded accessories around with her so her friends can see them.”

Abi now says she wants to make her own designs for the business, including phone cases, which have been very popular. Amanda continually looks for new ideas for her daughters to try, including earrings and other jewelry.

“Lily makes a portion of the sales right now, but the rest goes back into the business,” Amanda said. “We are hoping to make it profitable.”

With her girls learning what it takes to be entrepreneurs, Amanda is confident they will also learn how to be self sufficient and reach for the stars, growing the business as far as they can take it.

“The foundation is there now,” Amanda said. “And all three girls work together, Iris helps with shipping and Lily writes a personal note in every order.”

Lily is already thinking about the future and knows the importance of growing her social media presence to help market her products.

“Whenever I do another video on Facebook, people comment and family and friends say nice things about what I make,” Lily said. “A lot of people like my business and want to support me.”

Passionate about entrepreneurship, Amanda and Aaron believe that anyone can take an idea, run with it, and create a business. Aaron runs his own company and tries to instill in his daughters the importance of hard work and dedication.

“For now, we are taking this one day at a time and spreading the word as much as we can,” Amanda said. “Whatever they decide to do, we want them to know they can do it that hard work will pay off.”

More online

lilymaed.com