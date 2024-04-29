Upcoming Spring Fest in the Burg will feature parade, live shows

Community art festival Spring Fest in the Burg will return to Riverfront Park in Miamisburg this May with live entertainment by more than 14 bands, and more than 80 local artists will be attending.

The free event is slated to run from May 17-19. A festival parade will take place May 18. Proceeds from the event will be given to various causes, including local park restorations and scholarships for local students.

“Our goal is always to create money for the community. We need to support our scholarships for Miamisburg High School seniors and then also other community projects,” said festival co-chair Devon Douglas. “We want it to be really fun, accessible and a good time supporting our local community, local businesses, local artists, local musicians.”

The celebration will start with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. May 17. Festivities that follow will include carnival rides, food trucks and art vendors. Live music from Party Punch Band will start at 6:30 p.m. The famous Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile will also make an appearance Friday evening.

Stepping off at 9:30 a.m., the parade will be science-fiction themed and titled “The final [Riverfront]ier.” Awards will be given out for the most-creative, best-themed and overall best parade entries.

Sunday’s festivities will begin at noon with a slate of musicians themed around around an ’80s dance party. The closing ceremony will commence at 6 p.m.

Spring Fest in the Burg will include a 50/50 raffle starting on May 12. Tickets are $5 each and winners will be announced at 6 p.m. May 19.

Spring Fest in the Burg

Friday, May 17

Weinermobile arrival: 5 p.m.

Opening Ceremony: 5 p.m.

Vendors open: 5 p.m.

Beer sales start: 5 p.m.

Musical acts

Gerlach & Clemons: 5:30 p.m.

Party Punch Band: 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

Parade start: 9:30 a.m.

Live Chalking: 10 a.m.

Vendors Open: 10 a.m.

Traveling Playground: 10 a.m.

Beer Sales start: Noon

Musical acts

Vicki Jo Dancers: 10:30 a.m.

Jeanie Moreland Dancers: 11:30 a.m.

Benny Hill: Noon

Ben & Pete: 1 p.m.

Tesa Marie: 3 p.m.

Gina & Johnny: 4 p.m.

David Thornton: 6 p.m.

Eric Jerardi: 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Vendors Open: Noon

Traveling Playground: Noon

Beer Sales start: Noon

50/50 raffle winners announcement: 6 p.m.

Closing Ceremony: 6 p.m.

Musical acts

Finding Melissa: Noon

Sarah Horstman: 1 p.m.

Overdrive: 1:30 p.m.

Lyndsey Ellen & The Trackhounds: 3:30 p.m.

Rock Star: 4 p.m.

How to go

What: Spring Fest in the Burg

When: Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19

Where: Riverfront Park: 3 North Miami Avenue, Miamisburg

Cost: Free

More info: burgspringfest.com

