Upcoming Spring Fest in the Burg will feature parade, live shows

Community art festival Spring Fest in the Burg will return to Riverfront Park in Miamisburg this May with live entertainment by more than 14 bands, and more than 80 local artists will be attending.
The free event is slated to run from May 17-19. A festival parade will take place May 18. Proceeds from the event will be given to various causes, including local park restorations and scholarships for local students.
“Our goal is always to create money for the community. We need to support our scholarships for Miamisburg High School seniors and then also other community projects,” said festival co-chair Devon Douglas. “We want it to be really fun, accessible and a good time supporting our local community, local businesses, local artists, local musicians.”
The celebration will start with an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. May 17. Festivities that follow will include carnival rides, food trucks and art vendors. Live music from Party Punch Band will start at 6:30 p.m. The famous Oscar-Mayer Weinermobile will also make an appearance Friday evening.
Stepping off at 9:30 a.m., the parade will be science-fiction themed and titled “The final [Riverfront]ier.” Awards will be given out for the most-creative, best-themed and overall best parade entries.
Sunday’s festivities will begin at noon with a slate of musicians themed around around an ’80s dance party. The closing ceremony will commence at 6 p.m.
Spring Fest in the Burg will include a 50/50 raffle starting on May 12. Tickets are $5 each and winners will be announced at 6 p.m. May 19.
Spring Fest in the Burg
Friday, May 17
Weinermobile arrival: 5 p.m.
Opening Ceremony: 5 p.m.
Vendors open: 5 p.m.
Beer sales start: 5 p.m.
Musical acts
Gerlach & Clemons: 5:30 p.m.
Party Punch Band: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 18
Parade start: 9:30 a.m.
Live Chalking: 10 a.m.
Vendors Open: 10 a.m.
Traveling Playground: 10 a.m.
Beer Sales start: Noon
Musical acts
Vicki Jo Dancers: 10:30 a.m.
Jeanie Moreland Dancers: 11:30 a.m.
Benny Hill: Noon
Ben & Pete: 1 p.m.
Tesa Marie: 3 p.m.
Gina & Johnny: 4 p.m.
David Thornton: 6 p.m.
Eric Jerardi: 7 p.m.
Sunday, May 19
Vendors Open: Noon
Traveling Playground: Noon
Beer Sales start: Noon
50/50 raffle winners announcement: 6 p.m.
Closing Ceremony: 6 p.m.
Musical acts
Finding Melissa: Noon
Sarah Horstman: 1 p.m.
Overdrive: 1:30 p.m.
Lyndsey Ellen & The Trackhounds: 3:30 p.m.
Rock Star: 4 p.m.
How to go
What: Spring Fest in the Burg
When: Friday, May 17, through Sunday, May 19
Where: Riverfront Park: 3 North Miami Avenue, Miamisburg
Cost: Free
More info: burgspringfest.com
About the Author