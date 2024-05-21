Kings Island’s Soak City water park opens this weekend

Credit: Greg Lynch Credit: Greg Lynch

Thrillseekers in any group can take on the “Tropical Plunge” slide complex. Opening in 2016, the attraction offers six unique slides to choose from, three of which drop guests into the course via a trapdoor.

Guests of all ages may experience a trek through the “Splash River” attraction or the waves at the park’s two wave pools. Multiple slides at the park also allow groups to ride together in one tube, or race each other to the bottom.

Guests can also find a variety of shops and restaurants throughout Soak City. Among them are the Island Smokehouse barbeque restaurant, Coconut Cove Cafe and the Coconut Cove Bar.

Admission to Soak City is included in the price of a Kings Island ticket. Those with Kings Island season passes also get access to Soak City. To reach the water park, guests can travel along the walking path or take the “K.I. and Miami Valley Railroad.”

After daily operations end Aug. 18, Soak City will open weekends until closing for the season Sept. 2.

Soak City’s opening day also coincides with Kings Island’s “Military Days.” From May 24-27, a free ticket to Kings Island is provided to active U.S military, retired U.S. military, veterans and National Guard.

To take part in the program, guests must present their valid military ID at the park’s front gates. Military members can also save on additional tickets to the park online.

How to go

What: Kings Island’s Soak City

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. May 25 through Aug. 18. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. weekends Aug. 18 through Sept. 2

Where: Kings Island Amusement Park: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com or call 513-754-5700