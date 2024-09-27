6 festivals in Southwest Ohio to check out this fall

Sept. 28

Celebrating the food, music, and dance of Hispanic and Latino cultures, Hamilton will host the first-ever Hamilton Hispanic Festival from 2-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Marcum Park. The park is located at 116 Dayton St. in Hamilton. Admission to the event is free and open to the public. Food and beverage items from many locally owned eateries will be available for purchase throughout the day. The event is free and open to the public. Marcum Park is located at 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. hamiltonhispanicfestival.com

Germantown Pretzel Festival

Sept. 28-29

The 44th annual Germantown Pretzel Festival will be Sept. 28-29. Established in 1980, the Germantown Fall Festival is a free event that takes place in Veteran’s Memorial Park. Thousands of visitors come every year to enjoy the diverse selection of food, unique crafts, rides and live entertainment — not to mention pretzels. This family-friendly festival provides a great opportunity to take in the sights of historical Germantown. The 2024 Entertainment Lineup will include McGuffey Lane. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sat., and noon to 6 p.m. on Sun. germantownpretzelfestival.com

Pyramid Hill Art Fair

Sept. 28-29

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum’s is set to host its annual Art Fair with art for sale, live entertainment, artist demonstrations, family friendly activities, pet adoptions, food trucks and more. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdayand 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free admission to Pyramid Hill members and children 12 years and younger. Admission for non-members ages 13 and up is $5 per person. Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum is located at 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. pyramidhill.org

Country Applefest in Lebanon

Sept. 28-29

Country Applefest in Lebanon on Sept. 28-29 at the Warren County Fairgrounds will feature more than 300 arts, crafts and food vendors, as well as live entertainment each day. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily. The festival goes to 7 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Rain or shine event. Admission is $1 per person, and ages 12 and younger are free. Admission is cash only at the gate. Free parking. The festival is fully handicap accessible. countryapplefest.com

Apple Butter Festival at Hueston Woods

Oct. 5-6

The 59th Annual Apple Butter Festival, presented by Oxford Museum Association, will be at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Oct. 5-6. The cost of admission is $5 per adult, or $10 per car. Children younger than age 12 are free. This popular fall celebration will feature fresh apples, apple butter, funnel cakes, kettle corn, live music, and more. Apple butter making demonstrations from noon-3 p.m. each day. 6924 Brown Road, Oxford (by the golf course). Proceeds support education and preservation activities of the Oxford Museum Association. oxfordmuseumassociation.com

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville

Oct. 12-13

The Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville on Oct. 12-13 serves 7 tons of sauerkraut and attracts approximately 350,000 visitors each year to browse the more than 450 craft booths and sample the offerings from more than 30 food booths. The annual festival, started in Oct. of 1970, continues to be a top festival in the United States, attracting visitors and vendors from every state across the nation. Gates open at 9 a.m. daily. The festival runs to 8 p.m. on Saturday and ends at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. Shuttle service is provided by Waynesville Athletic Boosters at Wayne Local High School. The cost to park is $5 per car. sauerkrautfestival.waynesvilleohio.com