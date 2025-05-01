5 Butler County farmers markets to check out this month

Fairfield Farmers Market

Hours: 4-7 p.m. May 14 to Sept. 24, every Wednesday

What to know: It has farm-fresh produce, home-baked goods, handcrafted artisan items, and more, Fairfield’s mid-week market is accessible to those across the Butler County region. The market is located at Village Green Park at 301 Wessel Drive in Fairfield.

All of the producers at the market are required to grow, bake or make their products — some are harvested, grown, or made on the of the day of the market. About 85 percent of the products at the market are grown or produced in Butler County — if not, within 100 miles of Fairfield. Attendees will enjoy fresh vegetables, seasonal baked goods, roasted coffee, local honey, jams and jellies, locally made soaps, skincare products and more at this local market.

For more go to fairfield-city.org/612/Fairfield-Farmers-Market.

Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market

Hours: 8 a.m.-noon May 24 to Oct. 4, every Saturday

What to know: Hamilton’s Historic Farmers Market is one of the area’s oldest markets. It will celebrate its 150-year anniversary in 2025. The outdoor market has been offered since 1875. It has historically been a “Make it, Bake it or Grow it” market.

The markets will be at the Butler County Courthouse, 101 High St. Parking during the event is free.

On the third Saturday of each month, there will be music and children’s activities. The music and activities will be announced soon. For more information, and the latest updates, go to facebook.com/hamiltonshistoricfarmersmarket.

Lebanon Farmers Market

Hours: 4-7 p.m. mid-May through mid-October, every Thursday

What to know: The Lebanon Farmers Market opens May 15 this year and is in the parking lot next to Bicentennial Park at the corner of Mulberry and Cherry streets. Shoppers will find a variety of locally grown or produced items such as fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, jams, meat, eggs, body care products, flowers and other artisan goods. Street parking and public parking lots throughout downtown offer convenient parking during the Lebanon Farmer’s Market.

Oxford Farmers Market Uptown

Hours: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays year-round

What to know: Oxford Farmers Market is located in the center of Uptown Oxford in the parking lot just north of Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Church streets. At this producers-only market, local vendors feature homemade baked goods, eggs, fruits, vegetables, meats, flowers, coffees, jellies and jams, and handcrafted items, such as jewelry, clothing and pottery. Shoppers from Oxford and surrounding communities regularly visit the market for fresh, grow-it, make-it, and bake-it goods.

There are also special events held at the market on select days. For more information, email info@oxfordfarmersmarket.com or visit oxfordfarmersmarket.com.

West Chester Market

Hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 3 to Sept. 27, every Saturday

What to know: West Chester Market is in the parking lot at MidPointe Library West Chester at 9363 Centre Pointe Drive. It is a producer-only market — so everything must be grown locally, or handmade within 100 miles of West Chester. Many of the market’s 25-30 weekly vendors are from Butler County.

The West Chester Market features fruits, vegetables, and other fresh, seasonal produce, such as tomatoes, strawberries and watermelon. Sweet corn is also popular in the summer. Area bakers will sell breads, cookies and pastries and artisan food makers will offer gourmet popcorn, breads, jams/jellies, kombucha, pickles, syrup and salsa. Other local vendors sell hand-knit and sewn items, essential oils, soap, paintings, handmade jewelry, candles and wax melts and more.

For more info go to westchesteroh.org/our-community/west-chester-market.

Know of a farmers market we should add to the list? Email Writer Ginny McCabe at gmwriteon@aol.com.