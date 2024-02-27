4 times movies were filmed in Butler County

Right after the movie “Elvis” rocketed its star, Austin Butler, to fame, Butler was in the area for filming of “The Bikeriders.” Filming happened in Middletown and Hamilton. The film stars big names like Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus. It is inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name and follows the rise of a fictional motorcycle club in the 1960s as told by its members.

“Dark Waters” (2019)

“Dark Waters: with actor Mark Ruffalo filmed in Hamilton as the movie is based off a true story that happened in the region. Ruffalo portrays Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky corporate defense attorney Robert Bilott. The movie, which also features Anne Hathaway as Bilott’s wife, Sarah, and Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman and Mare Winningham, tells the story about Bilott, who works for the firm Taft Stettinius & Hollister, reluctantly visiting the West Virginia town where his grandmother lived to speak with a farmer who was complaining about many of his cattle dying, apparently from chemical poisoning.

“The Old Man and the Gun” (2018)

Starring Clint Eastwood, Sissy Spacek, Danny Glover and Casey Affleck, “The Old Man and the Gun” filmed over multiple days in downtown Hamilton. At one point, producers created fake rain in the downtown area for a scene filmed in a former bank. “The Old Man” also filmed parts in Dayton.

“Ides of March” (2011)

Oxford was the spot where some of “Ides of March” was filmed. The drama/thriller stars Ryan Gosling, Paul Giamatti, George Clooney and Philip Seymour Hoffman. Miami University and the city of Cincinnati figure prominently in the movie, which opened in theaters in October 2011. Most of the scenes shot in Oxford take place within the first 20 minutes. Miami University’s Hall Auditorium is not only the setting for a debate between Democratic presidential candidates, but the university is mentioned by name, and the actors can be seen wearing Miami sweatshirts or drinking from MU coffee cups. Several interior scenes were shot at the Farmer School of Business.

The City of Oxford and the production crew of the Stallone movie filming here have not released much information. The film is titled “Alarum” and filming takes place through March 2, according to reports.

Journal-News writers Eric Robinette, Megan Fenno and Michael D. Pitman contributed to this report.