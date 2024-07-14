20 years of ‘Book Nook’: Only one deadline missed, thanks to a hurricane

Cranor opens the book with a quote from Sinclair and a lyric from “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. The mariachi horns on that recording soon become the driving undercurrent that pulsates throughout “Broiler.” The protagonists are two couples with quite different lifestyles.

Luke Jackson manages the chicken processing plant. He’s married to Mimi who cares for their infant son in their plush mansion. They are the haves in our story, they seem to have it all. The other couple, the have-nots, Gabriela and Edwin, are undocumented workers who live in a decrepit trailer park.

Luke is about to receive a big promotion. He will do anything to get ahead by enforcing extreme policies. He knows he can fire undocumented employees for slight infractions because there are always hundreds of applicants hoping to get hired.

His line workers like Gabriela and Edwin wear diapers because they cannot have bathroom breaks. Processing lines move at crippling speeds, these young immigrants are suffering mightily from the wear and tear on their hands. Luke’s facility supposedly has a perfect safety record but this is all an elaborate lie.

Luke and Mimi have a darling baby. Gabriella and Edwin want to have children but the pressures of working in the factory have made it impossible for them. Something has to give and it soon does.

Cranor devises a scenario in which Edwin flips out and does something really crazy then we suddenly have a couple of ongoing hostage situations. I won’t specify what occurs, suffice it to say, you might not be able to put down this book until these conflicts resolve themselves and you will probably be amazed by what happens.

“Broiler” is a brilliant bit of noir. This is the author’s third book. His first novel, “Don’t Know Tough”, won a prestigious Edgar Award. Eli Cranor ‘s literary chops are impressive.

By the way, this is column #1039. I have been covering books here for 20 years. Fifty-two columns a year. I know, this should be #1040. I did miss a deadline in September of 2008 when the remnants of Hurricane Ike knocked out our electricity for a week and I was unable to file my column. I love turning all you loyal readers on to new books. How I appreciate you. Thank you!

Vick Mickunas of Yellow Springs interviews authors every Saturday at 7 a.m. and on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. on WYSO-FM (91.3). For more information, visit www.wyso.org/programs/book-nook. Contact him at vick@vickmickunas.com.