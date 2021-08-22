20 slides, 20 seconds: PechaKucha slated for Levitt Pavilion

Caption Rodney Veal, host of “The Art Show” on public television, talks about the TV program at a PechaKucha event. CONTRIBUTED

Upcoming speakers

Emceeing the Sept. 1 event will be Sean Mitchell who says he loves Daytonian’s thirst for stories and listening to one another. “The PK audience is so caring and gracious that it doesn’t matter if you are talking about a traumatic event in your life, or your favorite flowers,” he notes.

Expect to meet:

BK Elias, who has been creating murals all around Dayton, will discuss the art of mural painting in his talk, “Paint the City.” One of his murals is adjacent to the Levitt Pavilion.

Leslie Picca, a University of Dayton professor, will speak about the history of redlining in Dayton. Federal government programs and policies exacerbated housing racial segregation in the early 20th century with redlining maps. Nearly a century later, says Picca, we are still living with the legacy of this redlining from cradle to grave.

Guustie Alvarado will talk about the intricate COVID mosaic wall she has created on her garage. Shawn Green will discuss “Type Drawer Collections” and NaAsiaha Simon will share info about a local “Selfie Museum.”

Caption Shayna McConville, a PechaKucha volunteer, chats at intermission. CONTRIBUTED

Dedicated volunteers

Shayna McConville, who serves as division manager of Cultural Arts for the City of Kettering, has been involved with the project since it was first introduced to Dayton and continues to be one of the active volunteers who organizes each PR evening. Others on her team are Mike Beerbower, Jason Antonick and Katy Kelly. There is no paid staff. Donations at the events are used to help cover costs of the venue rental, photographer and technical crew.

“We spend many hours working together and, as volunteers, recognize the power of the event in bringing our community together for something special,” said McConville. " Each PK event feels unique.”

Kelly, who works in the library at the University of Dayton, has handled marketing for the project. “I moved to Dayton in 2010, started going to PK and liked it right away,” she said. " It was a great way to learn about Dayton and its people. You start making connections and have a real sense of community.” She says the events have taught her to be more empathic. “It’s about hearing other people’s stories that you wouldn’t hear otherwise.”

How PK got started in Dayton

Jill Davis of South Park is credited with bringing the idea to town after establishing a handshake agreement with the parent organization in Japan and agreeing to host at least four PK nights each year. Eight speakers on a variety of topics entertained — and educated — 50 people in the audience. “It felt like an open-mic night,” Davis once recalled. ”There was good energy and it was fun!”

It wasn’t long before many other South Park residents had joined her to plan future evenings. What makes the Dayton PechaKucha unusual, Davis always said, is that the venue is different each time. Events have been held in buildings ranging from the University of Dayton to the K12 Gallery , the Gentile Building and the Brightside venue.

Jason Antonick of Dayton has served on the PK planning team and has also been a speaker and an emcee. “You just don’t know what you’re going to get,” he said of the eclectic line-up. “You can hear someone talk about raising bearded dragons and the next person might talk about sex and sexuality. And the next one talks about ballet or 18th century literature.”

The great thing about the format, Antonick believes, is that it moves so quickly. “If you like the topic, you’d better pay attention because it’s almost over,” he says. “And if you don’t like it, just remember that it will be over in a few minutes.” (Six minutes and 40 seconds, to be exact.)

His own topic was “Raising Butterflies and Moths.” “I took museum classes at the Dayton Museum of Natural History when I was a child,” he says. “When I did my presentation, a father of one of the kids I’d taken classes with at the museum came up to me teary-eyed.”

Caption Twenty slides are shown for 20 seconds each while each speaker provides narration during PechaKucha. Corin Brewer gives her talk, “Dominating My Discomfort." CONTRIBUTING

Although some have compared Pecha Kucha to the popular TED talks, McConville says there are some important differences.

“We prefer the grittiness of our presentations,” she said. “They aren’t as polished, they don’t require so much time and effort. Ours are open to anyone; no auditions required.” Those who’d like to take the mic need only come up with a creative topic, write a script with 20 images to match. You don’t have to be a tech wizard; the committee will help you with the rest though it’s probably best to attend a PK night before participating.”

“It’s a raw event, " McConville said. “Even though speakers submit their 20 images to us before the event, sometimes we haven’t even met the people in advance. Some people you may not think would be the best speakers turn out to be amazing!”

You can watch past presentations from around the world, including Dayton. Check out PechaKucha.com

WANT TO GO?

What: PechaKucha Night Dayton

When: 7:30-9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1

Where: Levitt Pavilion, 134 South Main St., downtown Dayton

Admission: Free. Donations are appreciated and keep the event sustained.

All are invited to bring picnic blankets, chairs, food, beverages, and alcohol (alcohol will also be for sale).

Parking: Park in the Oregon District garage for $1; or park on the street for free.

For more information: Facebook or contact: pkdayton@gmail.com.