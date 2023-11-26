OUR VIEW: We need your help to address food insecurity

Many of us were able to give thanks this past week with friends and family. We hope you were able to enjoy the holiday and celebrate with full hearts — and full bellies.

Not everyone might have had the same holiday experience, however.

In our region, one in five children and one in seven adults are in a situation where they live with food insecurity and don’t know where their next meal will come from. Those neighbors facing hunger include seniors, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families facing financial hardships that force them to make tough decisions about how to juggle daily expenses.

Inflation, the end to pandemic-era benefits and other factors have forced more people to seek assistance at their local food banks.

For those families, living with hunger isn’t a choice. But we can all help meet that need by choosing to help.

For decades, our readers have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which directly supports Shared Harvest, a food bank in Fairfield that distributes food and supplies other area pantries that distribute items to those in need.

Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $14,800 to provide meals. Every penny donated is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online go to www.Journal-News.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Community Food Relief, 5901 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, OH 45014

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Dayton Daily News and on December 10 and December 24.

We can choose not to allow our friends and neighbors to go hungry.

We are thankful for your readership, your compassion and your generosity.