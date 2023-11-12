Letter from the Journal-News publisher: We need your Food Relief support

Dear Reader,

Our mission is to keep you informed, educated and engaged about what’s happening in our community and around the world. Today’s front-page story emphasizes that hunger is not a distant problem, but a daily reality for many of our neighbors, friends, and fellow community members. In our region, one in five children and one in seven adults are in a situation where they live with food insecurity and don’t know where their next meal will come from. Those neighbors facing hunger include seniors, those who find themselves in a first-time emergency, and individuals and families facing financial hardships that force them to make tough decisions about how to juggle daily expenses.

Together, we can help. For decades, the readers of the Journal-News have opened their hearts and wallets to support Community Food Relief, which raises money for Shared Harvest Food Bank. Last year, thanks to your generosity, Community Food Relief raised more than $14,800, providing more than 118,000 meals. Every penny donated to Community Food Relief is used to buy food to feed hungry families right here in our community.

We have a sense of community that is unmatched. We lift each other up during the toughest times, and we don’t let our friends and neighbors go hungry.

Giving is easy, and your donations are tax deductible:

To give online visit to Journal-News.com/foodrelief

Send a check to Community Food Relief, 5901 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, OH 45014

Look for the envelopes inserted in today’s Journal-News and on Nov. 26, Dec. 10 and Dec. 24.

Thank you for your compassion and generosity. Your support makes a difference.

Sincerely,

Suzanne Klopfenstein, Publisher of the Journal-News

Have questions? Email the editor