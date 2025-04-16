VOICES: Boys & Girls Club has provided opportunities for me to grow, learn and explore

Suffering loss is a part of life, but as a young person, sometimes it feels like so much more. I lost my grandfather in the summer of 2020, one of the hardest times of my life. While our family provided a sense of support, limiting our contacts to prevent the spread of COVID often overshadowed the importance of trying to stay together and connected. The impact of his loss started to affect other areas of my life after his funeral. For the following year of remote learning to hybrid learning to limited contacts during our return to the full school day with my peers, the normal day-to- day things became more difficult, and I felt depressed. The mental, emotional, and physical drain we all felt seemed unbearable at times, and we had little energy to help ourselves let alone each other. I didn’t want to do school work, and my grades quickly plummeted. By the second semester, things began to improve, and somehow I made it through my fifth grade year.
Joining the Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty helped get my sisters and I get back on track. We formed connections with several staff members, who continue to be a huge support system – not only when I feel down, or don’t want to complete my school work – but in challenging, empowering, and mentoring me to think beyond myself. Being with them makes me feel like I can become a better person. I never feel pushed away, and I am able to share more of my thoughts and feelings with them. We also have so many opportunities to build relationships with our peers. Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty has about 150 members who participate daily, and we all have so many opportunities to build friendships to support one another.
Club programs have also been a positive influence. Through programs like Cultures and Cuisines, I’ve learned about other cultures, how to safely cook recipes for myself and my family, and have gotten the chance to give back and mentor elementary club members. Mental well-being is so very important, and our club partners with local groups to help provide opportunities for myself and club members to connect and work through challenges. Sometimes, I have even been able to take the skills I’ve learned to help deal with tough situations and share them with my sisters and family. After school is out, PowerHour allows me the chance to get my homework done daily and seek tutoring from staff and volunteers.
One of our Workforce Wednesday speakers was a director at a local hospital, and highlighted the disparity in healthcare, particularly for minority segments of our community. Today, my career goal is to become an OB/GYN, to help other women through their birth experiences, and school subjects that pertain to that field are even more interesting. I’m becoming more passionate about women’s health, and empowering individuals to advocate for their reproductive choices. Through advocacy efforts, our Keystone Club has also been able to host town hall events to connect with local legislators about issues that are important to myself, my friends, and my family. We even got the chance to visit the Ohio Statehouse and learn more about opportunities for my future education and career pathways.
On our visit to the Ohio Statehouse, we had the opportunity to meet with Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester. Rep. Gross is a dedicated advocate for the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Chester/Liberty. She works tirelessly to ensure that young people have the opportunities and resources needed to succeed.
When I asked Rep. Gross why she supports our club, she said: “Boys and Girls Clubs help students reach their full potential. Their hands-on learning and academic programs make education engaging for kids in developing their life and workforce readiness.”
Today, I am a freshman in high school and have been a member of the club for three years. I am happy to say that I have overcome many of my past challenges. The club continues to provide so many opportunities for me to grow, learn, and explore my future, and the support I need to challenge myself to become the best version of myself each day.
Delayna Brown is a member of Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty and 2024 Youth of the Year Recipient.
About the Author