VOICES: Boys & Girls Club has provided opportunities for me to grow, learn and explore

Club programs have also been a positive influence. Through programs like Cultures and Cuisines, I’ve learned about other cultures, how to safely cook recipes for myself and my family, and have gotten the chance to give back and mentor elementary club members. Mental well-being is so very important, and our club partners with local groups to help provide opportunities for myself and club members to connect and work through challenges. Sometimes, I have even been able to take the skills I’ve learned to help deal with tough situations and share them with my sisters and family. After school is out, PowerHour allows me the chance to get my homework done daily and seek tutoring from staff and volunteers.

One of our Workforce Wednesday speakers was a director at a local hospital, and highlighted the disparity in healthcare, particularly for minority segments of our community. Today, my career goal is to become an OB/GYN, to help other women through their birth experiences, and school subjects that pertain to that field are even more interesting. I’m becoming more passionate about women’s health, and empowering individuals to advocate for their reproductive choices. Through advocacy efforts, our Keystone Club has also been able to host town hall events to connect with local legislators about issues that are important to myself, my friends, and my family. We even got the chance to visit the Ohio Statehouse and learn more about opportunities for my future education and career pathways.

On our visit to the Ohio Statehouse, we had the opportunity to meet with Rep. Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester. Rep. Gross is a dedicated advocate for the Boys and Girls Clubs of West Chester/Liberty. She works tirelessly to ensure that young people have the opportunities and resources needed to succeed.

When I asked Rep. Gross why she supports our club, she said: “Boys and Girls Clubs help students reach their full potential. Their hands-on learning and academic programs make education engaging for kids in developing their life and workforce readiness.”

Today, I am a freshman in high school and have been a member of the club for three years. I am happy to say that I have overcome many of my past challenges. The club continues to provide so many opportunities for me to grow, learn, and explore my future, and the support I need to challenge myself to become the best version of myself each day.

Delayna Brown is a member of Boys & Girls Club of West Chester/Liberty and 2024 Youth of the Year Recipient.