WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY, NOV. 3
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by members of the Cincinnati Opera will charm the audience with arias, duets, and trios from well-known classic operas.
- Hamilton Holiday Sneak Preview, from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Hamilton for a holiday shop hop. First look at small businesses festive inventory.
- Fitton Family Fridays presents “Pirate School,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Free Movie Friday: Premiere of “Friend of a Friend,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:45 p.m. oxarts.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 3-5
- Performing Arts Academy present “Oliver, Jr.” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
- Kiwanis Club of Middletown Pancake Day, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal are $8 per person. Children ages 3 and younger, first responders and military personnel in uniform eat for free.
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Reagan’s Mic Drop Lip Sync Battle, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5-10 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- 10SoCo Concerts: Luca Stricagnoli, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
NOV. 4-5
- Brick Fest Live, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. brickfestlive.com
NOV. 5
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Open Door Pantry Concert, at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org
NOV. 6
- Badin High School Powderpuff Flag Football Game, at CYO Football Field, Joyce Park. 6:30 p.m. All proceeds go toward the cost of the Summer in Solidarity service trips. Admission $5 cash at the gate.
NOV. 7
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by the Forest Hills Bluegrass and Gospel Band.
NOV. 8
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. You Don’t Look Appalachian to Me! Free
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session for all level of pickers.
NOV. 9
- Veterans Day Reflections Dinner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/VeteransDinner
NOV. 10
- The William V. Coombs American History Lecture presents “The Price of Greatness: Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and the Creation of American Oligarchy, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.
- 2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. oxarts.org
- Be Full of H.O.P.E. Benefit Banquet, at The Benison, 100 S. 3rd St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit parents and families during therapeutic program sessions. hopefullpastures.org
NOV. 10-12
- Fairfield Footlighters presents “Amateurs,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
- ROYAL Theatre Company presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason.
NOV. 11
- The Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield harvest pancake breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 8 a.m. to noon, adults are $7, children 5 and under are free
- Community Building Institute Middletown’s 2nd annual 5k Turkey Trot Fun Run, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Run at 10 a.m.
- Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.
- Creative Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up at 7 p.m. Performances starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Jazz & Cabaret present Canary in Combat Boots, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
NOV. 11-12
- Lakota East Holiday Arts & Craft Show, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 9-11 a.m. early bird admission $6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 Nov. 11; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 12 $3 admission
NOV. 14
- Performing Arts Series: Bruce Murray: A Musical Fest, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org
NOV. 15
- Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Let the Church Say, Amen! Free
- Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu
NOV. 16
- The Underground Academy presents National Dishes: More Than a Recipe, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m.
- Appalachian Studies Film Screening of “The Mountain Minor,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.
NOV. 17
- Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Miami University Percussion Ensemble will perform.
- Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free
- Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Thanksgiving Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events
- TAKE3 - A Wine, Women & Song Performance, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.