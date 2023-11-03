WEEKEND GUIDE: Things to do in the region

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.

TODAY, NOV. 3

First Friday @ First Methodist Concert, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon. Music by members of the Cincinnati Opera will charm the audience with arias, duets, and trios from well-known classic operas.

Hamilton Holiday Sneak Preview, from 5-9 p.m. in downtown Hamilton for a holiday shop hop. First look at small businesses festive inventory.

Fitton Family Fridays presents “Pirate School,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Free Movie Friday: Premiere of “Friend of a Friend,” at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:45 p.m. oxarts.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY, NOV. 3-5

Performing Arts Academy present “Oliver, Jr.” at 4400 Lewis St., Middletown. theperformingartsacademy.com

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

Kiwanis Club of Middletown Pancake Day, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 1300 First Ave., Middletown. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat meal are $8 per person. Children ages 3 and younger, first responders and military personnel in uniform eat for free.

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Reagan’s Mic Drop Lip Sync Battle, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 5-10 p.m. fairfield-city.org

10SoCo Concerts: Luca Stricagnoli, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 4-5

Brick Fest Live, at Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati. brickfestlive.com

NOV. 5

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Open Door Pantry Concert, at The Presbyterian Church, 23 S. Front St., Hamilton. 3 p.m. butlerphil.org

NOV. 6

Badin High School Powderpuff Flag Football Game, at CYO Football Field, Joyce Park. 6:30 p.m. All proceeds go toward the cost of the Summer in Solidarity service trips. Admission $5 cash at the gate.

NOV. 7

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Music by the Forest Hills Bluegrass and Gospel Band.

NOV. 8

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. You Don’t Look Appalachian to Me! Free

SongFarmers, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. An acoustic jam session for all level of pickers.

NOV. 9

Veterans Day Reflections Dinner, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m. RSVP at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/VeteransDinner

NOV. 10

The William V. Coombs American History Lecture presents “The Price of Greatness: Alexander Hamilton, James Madison and the Creation of American Oligarchy, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 2 p.m.

2nd Friday Celebration of the Arts, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 6-9 p.m. oxarts.org

Be Full of H.O.P.E. Benefit Banquet, at The Benison, 100 S. 3rd St., Hamilton. 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit parents and families during therapeutic program sessions. hopefullpastures.org

NOV. 10-12

Fairfield Footlighters presents “Amateurs,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org

ROYAL Theatre Company presents Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.,” at Mason High School, 6100 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason.

NOV. 11

The Lindenwald Kiwanis Club of Hamilton/Fairfield harvest pancake breakfast, at Fairfield High School, 8800 Holden Blvd., Fairfield. 8 a.m. to noon, adults are $7, children 5 and under are free

Community Building Institute Middletown’s 2nd annual 5k Turkey Trot Fun Run, at Smith Park, Middletown. Gates open at 8:30 a.m. Run at 10 a.m.

Jazzercise, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. Free. For more information, call 262-227-7841.

Creative Convergence, at Miami University Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. Sign-up at 7 p.m. Performances starts at 7:30 p.m.

Jazz & Cabaret present Canary in Combat Boots, at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

NOV. 11-12

Lakota East Holiday Arts & Craft Show, at Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane, Liberty Twp. 9-11 a.m. early bird admission $6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $3 Nov. 11; 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Nov. 12 $3 admission

NOV. 14

Performing Arts Series: Bruce Murray: A Musical Fest, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7:30 p.m. oxarts.org

NOV. 15

Faculty Unhinged, at Rentschler Hall 114, Miami University Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. Let the Church Say, Amen! Free

Learn It at Lunch, on Zoom and at The Conservatory Classroom, Miami University Hamilton. Noon, MiamiOH.edu

NOV. 16

The Underground Academy presents National Dishes: More Than a Recipe, on Zoom and at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC Space, Miami University Middletown. 4 p.m.

Appalachian Studies Film Screening of “The Mountain Minor,” at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton. 6 p.m.

NOV. 17

Fantastic Free Fridays, at Dave Finkelman Auditorium Miami University Middletown. 10 a.m. Miami University Percussion Ensemble will perform.

Red Door Community Concert, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 25 E. Walnut St., Oxford. 12:15 p.m. Free

Butler Philharmonic Orchestra present the Thanksgiving Concert, at First Baptist Church, Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. butlerphil.org/events

TAKE3 - A Wine, Women & Song Performance, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 8 p.m.

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.