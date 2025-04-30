Things to do in Butler County in May: Festivals, tacos, Star Wars, wine, arts and more

Ink & Drink: 6-8 p.m. May 2 at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum in Hamilton

Ink & Drink at Pyramid Hill, featuring specialty drinks inspired by nature, will return from 6-8 p.m. May 2. Cost: Free for members (includes 1 free drink ticket) and $10 for non-members. Pre-registration required. Participants will view and experiment with inks made from various natural materials; hand crafted by local artist Jenn Acus-Smith. Acus-Smith is a founder of Bright Wall Collective, a Southwest Ohio mural collaborative, as well as the program manager of Street Spark Mural Program in Hamilton.

The featured drink of the evening will be a Black Walnut Old Fashioned. For a complete schedule of programs and events, including dates, times, or to register for upcoming programs, go to pyramidhill.org.

Garver Music Fest: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., May 3 at Garver Family Farm Market, 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Middletown

Garver Family Farm Market will host the inaugural Garver Music Fest 2025 — A Country Music Celebration in May. With three acts on the lineup, the day’s entertainment will begin at 11 a.m. with Tony Hale & Blackwater Bluegrass, followed by Jessie Lyn & the TNT Country Band at 3:30 p.m.

Colton James will headline the festival beginning at 7 p.m. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on May 3. Parking is $2 and is available on-site. Handicap accessible parking is also available. There will be a cover charge for the 21+ nighttime set with $5 wristbands, which are available upon entry.

In addition to live music, the event will feature boutique vendors, food trucks and food from Garver’s Deli & Restaurant, drinks from Garver’s beverage carts and more. For more info visit garverfarmmarket.com.

Electric Root Festival, 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 3 in the Uptown Oxford Historic District, 14 West Park Place in Oxford

The Electric Root Festival celebrates arts, culture and the joy of community. Festivalgoers will experience a day of performances, art, family-friendly activities, and food. Guests are also encouraged to visit the festival’s Make and Take Art tables, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 pm., where Miami University Art students will help guests make a project they can take home, or stop by the Happy To Chat Bench from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more details, go to electricrootfestival.com

RiversEdge Star Wars Day, starts at 4 p.m. May 4 at Hamilton’s Marcum Park

RiversEdge family-friendly “Star Wars” movie night will return to Marcum Park for its second year on May 4 with “The Empire Strikes Back.” Presented by Kruger & Hodges, the Star Wars themed event, “May The 4th Be With You” on May 4, will feature the “The Empire Strikes Back” film, which is complete with a synchronized light show, popcorn, a cosplay contest, 501st Legion and Rebel Legion appearances, (professional cosplayers with extensive costumes,) Star Wars trivia, arts and crafts vendors, food trucks and a beer stand.

“We are trying to encourage families and everybody to come and participate, and have fun, really leaning into the fandom of Star Wars,” said Logan Walden, resident services specialist for the City of Hamilton.

Costumes are encouraged and there will be a cosplay contest before the movie starts at 6 p.m. Plus, there will be light saber battles and plenty of photo opportunities. The movie will start around 6:45 p.m., and end about 9 p.m.

Visit riversedgelive.com/maythe4thbewithyou for more details.

The Real Taco Fest: Noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 10, Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati

The Real Taco Fest returns to Cincinnati’s Smale Riverfront Park - with two sessions, noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., May 10. Try tacos from more than 18 different local taco vendors including Mazunte, El Trompo Mexican Grill, J’s Fish Tacos, El Vaquero, Taste of Mexico, El Taco Veloz, Casa Mexico and more—all in one location. There will be chicken, steak, pork and fish tacos available.

More than half of the vendors will offer vegetarian options, and many will have gluten free items. Beverage options will include canned cocktails by Canvus Cocktails, and ESPECIAL beer from Fifty West Brewing Company, who serve as the event’s sponsors.

A new feature this year is a “Spicy Eating Contest” with a “Criminally Hot Sauce.” Participants can sign up to eat five tacos with the hot sauce on it as fast as possible and the winner at each session will receive a prize. A portion of the proceeds from The Real Taco Fest will benefit The Ion Center for Violence Prevention.

There isa $10 admission fee ($15 day of the event) and children ages 10 and younger are free.

Rockin’ with Rotary, 8 p.m. May 16 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown

Middletown Rotary Club has teamed up with Kettering Health Network and the Sorg Opera House on this year’s concert fundraiser, Rockin’ with Rotary, featuring Tyler Christopher & The Roustabout Show Band. Rockin’ with Rotary, featuring Tyler Christopher & The Roustabout Show Band will be at 8 p.m., May 16 at the Sorg Opera House. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the fundraiser concert are available for purchase online at cincyticket.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=5842, Ticket pricing is $25 in advance for reserved seating; $30 in advance for premium seating; and $35 for super premium seating. Box seats are $30 each (must purchase all four seats, and each seat includes a drink voucher). Tickets may also be purchased at the door the night of the concert, if available.

Attendees can expect to hear some of Elvis’s greatest hits, from timeless classics like “Love Me Tender” and “Jailhouse Rock” to popular ballads such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

Lauren Daigle and Maverick City Music with special guests Blessing Offor and Jaci Velasquez, 6 p.m. May 17 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati

Lauren Daigle is coming to Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium at 6 p.m., May 17 with Maverick City Music and special guests Blessing Offor and Jaci Velasquez. Velasquez will also serve as the event’s host. Tickets start at $34 and are available at TQLStadium.com.

“Bringing artists like Lauren Daigle and Maverick City Music to TQL Stadium is an incredible opportunity to highlight how our world-class venue and live music create unforgettable experiences right here in Cincinnati,” said Jeff Berding, president & Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati. “We love creating memorable experiences for fans, and this show will be an exciting addition to our concert lineup. It’s incredible to see how live music is becoming a core part of what we do at TQL Stadium.”

Just Strange Brothers Blues Explosion with Noah Wotherspoon, 7:30 p.m. May 17 at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton

Just Strange Brothers, a band that continues to sell out shows at the Fitton Center, will join forces with hometown legend Noah Wotherspoon, who hails from Dayton, for a rhythm and blues explosion at the Fitton Center at 7:30 p.m., May 17.

Tickets are $39 for Fitton Center members and $48 for non-members. For more info and to purchase tickets, go to fittoncenter.org. Concertgoers can expect to hear some blues favorites, including “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Soul Man,” “Sweet Home Chicago,” and more.

The Cleverlys in Concert, 8 p.m. May 23 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown

The Cleverlys will be in concert at the Sorg Opera House at 8 p.m. on May 23 with a one-of-a-kind show that mixes comedy and music. Tickets range from $25 to $35. Touring nationally, the band puts their own bluegrass spin on an array of Top 40 cover songs. Digger Cleverly and his nephews – Ricky Lloyd, Sock, DVD, and Cub make up the group. They have performed on stages from The Grand Ole Opry to CMA Music Fest and beyond.

The group’s members play double bass, banjos and fiddles. The show promises a fun evening of music and laughter. It’s a combination of a concert and a comedy show. For more info., and to purchase tickets, go to www.cincyticket.com.

‘Wicked’ Sing Along, 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 30 at Sorg Opera House in Middletown

The Sorg Opera House will host a “Wicked Sing Along” in May. There will be three showings at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. May 30. Tickets are $10. Guests can belt out some of the beloved “Wicked” tunes at this one-of-a-kind sing-along experience.

With on-screen lyrics to lead the way, attendees can step into the world of Shiz University, and channel their inner Elphaba or Glinda, and sing those iconic songs alongside fellow fans. Visit cincyticket.com to purchase tickets.

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. May 31 at the Uptown Parks in Oxford

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival will be from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., May 31 at Oxford Uptown Parks. Advance tickets for the festival can be purchased online through 5 p.m. on May 29 at oxfordwinefestival.com, or in-person at the Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and at Enjoy Oxford – Oxford Visitor’s Bureau through May 30 at 5 p.m. for $30. Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event for $35. A ticket includes a wristband, a souvenir glass and five tasting tickets for beer or wine. (There is no admission fee for those who aren’t drinking beer or wine.)

Attendees can enjoy a variety of international and domestic wines and craft beers. Additional beer/wine single-tasting tickets are available at the event. Must be 21 to purchase a ticket. ID’s will be checked at the ticket booth. There will be live music throughout the day as well as vendors, artisans, a food court, and a kid’s corner.

The event is rain or shine.