‘The Bikeriders’, filmed partially in Hamilton and Middletown, out June 21

The full trailer for “The Bikeriders” starring Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus was released in September 2023. It may be viewed online at youtube.com/watch?v=SolhWny1zF4&t=113s.

The fictional movie is inspired by the Danny Lyon photography book of the same name. It is about the rise and fall of a midwestern motorcycle club in the 1960s.

Filming in Butler County happened in October 2022 at places including Jolly’s Drive-In on Brookwood Avenue and The Village Inn in Hamilton’s German Village. It also filmed at Edgewater Motor Sports Park in Cleves and the former Lakeside Inn in Middletown.

“The Bikeriders” is written and directed by Jeff Nichols and is inspired by true events.